Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsMicrosoft Outlook not closing properly


32 posts

Geek


#275687 3-Sep-2020 23:12
Send private message

Hello

 

Can anyone pls shed some light on the issue of Microsoft Outlook 365 not closing properly after a task and so not being able to open again until you manually end the task (Microsoft Outlook (32bit), which is displayed as a greyed out entry in the task manager?

 

This particular situation (which I'm clinging on to being a permissions issue, following the Windows 10 - 2004 update) involves MYOB payroll usually emailing several pay recipients when requested, but now it will only generate an email for the first one, as it then hangs on closing so can't re open to process subsequent ones...   This is super frustrating...

 

I've tried several things, one at a time including:

 

- disabling AV

 

- making ALL the MS Outlook add-ins "inactive"

 

- setting full control permission for all the user & system groups to Outlook.exe and the MYOB payroll.exe as well as  "Run This program as Administrator" and also for all users & groups on both exe's

 

- disabling/enabling the compatibility mode for the payroll.exe

 

- disabling the UAC

 

System is Win 10 Home (build 19041.450)- 2004 update applied and running Microsoft 365 Outlook.

 

Any help would be much appreciated...

 

thanks

 

frank 😕

Create new topic
5435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Microsoft

  #2556669 4-Sep-2020 00:04
Send private message quote this post

Did it ever work?

Create new topic




News »

PNY launches XLR8 gaming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series powered by the all-new NVIDIA Ampere architecture
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:39

NVIDIA delivers greatest-ever generational leap with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs
Posted 3-Sep-2020 16:17

Weta Digital advances visual effects and animation in the cloud with AWS
Posted 2-Sep-2020 17:09

Kiwrious lab-in-the-pocket kit designed for schoolchildren
Posted 28-Aug-2020 09:03

Fitbit introduces Sense, its most advanced health smartwatch
Posted 26-Aug-2020 10:14

Logitech introduces new line of vibrant gaming gear
Posted 26-Aug-2020 09:54

D-Link A/NZ adds two new intelligent AI-based camera solutions
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:52

NortonLifeLock launches Dark Web Monitoring as part of Norton 360 in New Zealand
Posted 25-Aug-2020 11:33

Teletrac Navman launches next-generation AI-based telematics platform TN360
Posted 25-Aug-2020 10:19

New PS4 game encourages citizen scientists to virtually clean kiwi coastlines
Posted 24-Aug-2020 15:30

OPPO enters wearables market with new smartwatch
Posted 20-Aug-2020 12:29

D-Link A/NZ launches two next generation AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
Posted 20-Aug-2020 11:59

Pre-orders for Huawei MateBook 13 open now
Posted 14-Aug-2020 14:26

Freeview On Demand app launches on Sony Android TVs
Posted 6-Aug-2020 13:35

UFB hits more than one million connections
Posted 6-Aug-2020 09:42


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.