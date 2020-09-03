Hello

Can anyone pls shed some light on the issue of Microsoft Outlook 365 not closing properly after a task and so not being able to open again until you manually end the task (Microsoft Outlook (32bit), which is displayed as a greyed out entry in the task manager?

This particular situation (which I'm clinging on to being a permissions issue, following the Windows 10 - 2004 update) involves MYOB payroll usually emailing several pay recipients when requested, but now it will only generate an email for the first one, as it then hangs on closing so can't re open to process subsequent ones... This is super frustrating...

I've tried several things, one at a time including:

- disabling AV

- making ALL the MS Outlook add-ins "inactive"

- setting full control permission for all the user & system groups to Outlook.exe and the MYOB payroll.exe as well as "Run This program as Administrator" and also for all users & groups on both exe's

- disabling/enabling the compatibility mode for the payroll.exe

- disabling the UAC

System is Win 10 Home (build 19041.450)- 2004 update applied and running Microsoft 365 Outlook.

Any help would be much appreciated...

thanks

frank 😕