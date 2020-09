Does anybody else get this annoying issue using either Microsoft Outlook 2016 or 2019 Desktop on Windows 10?

I start composing a brand new email and when I finally hit the send button then I get the subject error message.

Then to fix, I have to create another new email, and copy everything across from the broken email to the new one, which is pretty darn annoying. Happens to new emails and when replying often.

Am using Microsoft Outlook with a work G-Suite IMAP account.