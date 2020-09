I have 3 La Cie NAS drives that are accessed by, amongst others, 2 Win 10 machines.

Over the last week or so on booting, one of the machines has started reporting 2 of the drives as not ready. Without doing anything with the drives themselves, disconnecting and mapping them again via 'This PC' fixes the problem and the drives are accessible.

The other Win 10 machine doesn't exhibit this problem and the 3rd La Cie drive is fine on both machines.

Any ideas?