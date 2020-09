Latest version update (Win10 Home 2004 19041.508) seemed to go fine until after recent restarts Acer V3 571G (8GB) laptop



Issue 1: Sleep option gone.

Completely gone from power menus.



Issue 2: Display adapter's with warning triangle.

Both Intel HD Graphics 4000 & NVIDIA GeForce GT640M had error triangle. Both claim to have latest available drivers.

I've uninstalled both & rebooted. Now only Intel card has error.



Issue 3: Continuous "Your device will restart to update" notifications

Non-stop recurring after every restart.



Any clues how to fix?



Thanks in advance