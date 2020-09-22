I'm having an annoying issue with the Edge browser (version 85). Every now and then, Edge will jump to be the topmost window. For example, I had Edge open, with an Explorer window above it, when suddenly Edge popped to the top, hiding Explorer.

I haven't seen any pattern with this, but it's always Edge. Has anyone else run into this?

It's a very difficult issue to search for, as search results are 'polluted' with many 'Edge keeps scrolling to the top of the page' issues, which is not what's happening here.