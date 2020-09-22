Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Edge keeps jumping to top
Behodar

#277019 22-Sep-2020 08:27
I'm having an annoying issue with the Edge browser (version 85). Every now and then, Edge will jump to be the topmost window. For example, I had Edge open, with an Explorer window above it, when suddenly Edge popped to the top, hiding Explorer.

 

I haven't seen any pattern with this, but it's always Edge. Has anyone else run into this?

 

It's a very difficult issue to search for, as search results are 'polluted' with many 'Edge keeps scrolling to the top of the page' issues, which is not what's happening here.

gehenna
  #2571724 22-Sep-2020 08:32
Is it a certain page in common with the issue?  Any add-ins installed?  Something is stealing focus.

kiwifidget
  #2571729 22-Sep-2020 08:36
I can't help, except to say you are not alone...

 

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/forum/all/how-do-i-prevent-edge-from-always-being-on-top-of/c3375faf-a63a-4397-91c7-99273ef0f22b

 

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/forum/all/disable-microsoft-edge-always-on-top/55e512e6-0046-4349-bf8a-44e06b25506e

 

https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/edge/forum/all/microsoft-edge-window-is-always-on-top-of-other/b17bbee3-21e7-48ff-a41b-5d60c127c1bc

 

 

 

EDIT : I googled using the word "front" instead of "top".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

 
 
 
 


Behodar

  #2571736 22-Sep-2020 08:41
It doesn't seem to be related to any specific page, but I'll try to keep a log of what's open when it happens.

 

I've already removed all 'extensions' and I don't have any 'apps' installed; are 'add-ins' something else or just those?

 

That link is from 2018 and presumably refers to the old version of Edge, and in any case it seems that it's stuck on top rather than randomly popping up.

gehenna
  #2571737 22-Sep-2020 08:41
Use the Feedback Hub in Windows to put the info in front of MS...  They do use that info for product enhancements.  Unless it's by design of course. Which would be dumb.  

Behodar

  #2571750 22-Sep-2020 08:59
I'll make a little log and see whether I can track down the specific site before giving feedback, but that's a good tip. I wonder whether they'll actually act on it through!

