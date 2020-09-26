Hello.

On my laptop and my old pc (both Win10) I am able to use the Your Phone app to access my android phone.

This lets me access recent photos, send/receive messages and calls, from my desktop.

Which is handy as then I can use the keyboard. And I dont have to forage for my phone when at the pc.

But try as I might I cannot get Your Phone on my new PC to sync to my phone.

I'm wondering if there is a limit to how many devices the phone can be synced to but I can find no documentation on this.

Before I try and extricate my old pc from the phone, has anyone here got Your Phone working with more than 2 pcs to the same phone?

Or is there a better app?

Thank you.