Microsoft Windows HDR in Windows 10
gehenna

#277294 6-Oct-2020 14:02
I've found that running Windows 10 with HDR enabled looks awful, most likely because most apps and content isn't HDR enabled.  But from what I can see, I seem to need to have it enabled in Settings for it to be available in games.  

 

On my Apple TV I'm able to leave HDR turned off and only activated on-demand if the content itself is HDR.  That seems the better approach.  Is that option available in Windows 10 also?  Or do I have to have it on all the time in the OS itself for it to be available in HDR content?  Or even worse, do I have to go into settings and enable it every single time I want to use HDR content?

 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2580110 6-Oct-2020 14:46
On my desktop it looks awful (fonts get really fuzzy, mouse cursor shows as transparent and some artifacts appear). On my Huawei laptop it's perfect and I have HDR turned on all the time.

 

I am not sure it's the NVIDIA drivers, the BenQ display or simply Windows being rubbish. The fonts show all raggedy when HDR is enable - but if I take a screenshot then both show perfectly, which leaves me to believe the rendering is correct in the GPU and driver but the BenQ display is having problems showing it. Could be the HDMI cable - which I have swapped too. Could be anything really as there's nothing to help troubleshoot it.




 

 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2580112 6-Oct-2020 14:48
Here is an example of early problems - back then I suspected it was drivers because screenshots could capture the difference. Now it always captures perfect pictures.

 

No idea...




 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
  #2580114 6-Oct-2020 15:05
freitasm:

 

On my desktop it looks awful (fonts get really fuzzy, mouse cursor shows as transparent and some artifacts appear). On my Huawei laptop it's perfect and I have HDR turned on all the time.

 

I am not sure it's the NVIDIA drivers, the BenQ display or simply Windows being rubbish. The fonts show all raggedy when HDR is enable - but if I take a screenshot then both show perfectly, which leaves me to believe the rendering is correct in the GPU and driver but the BenQ display is having problems showing it. Could be the HDMI cable - which I have swapped too. Could be anything really as there's nothing to help troubleshoot it.

 

 

have you tried plugging the monitor into your banwei laptop and testing if it's seen there?




gehenna

  #2580115 6-Oct-2020 15:12
It doesn't surprise me that windows itself and other apps don't look good with HDR enabled. It's like if you have it forced turned on when using your TV and watch non HDR content it looks washed out etc. That's why av specialists recommend to use HDR on demand on Apple TV and similar. So it's there ready to be activated when hdr content is loaded, but your menu and other non hdr apps look fine otherwise. I was just hoping windows did something similar.

