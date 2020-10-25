Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Cloning Win10 Home PC to Win10 Pro newer PC?
#279588 25-Oct-2020 10:22
I guess the cloning will work ok with Macrium Reflect.
On the newer PC, if I then reload/refresh Win10 keeping personal stuff, will the newer PC automatically upgrade to Win10 Pro?




  #2591612 25-Oct-2020 10:59
Sorry, bit lost....  so you have PC1 that has Win10 Home and have PC2 with no OS ? 

 

Cloning PC1 to PC2 will still be Win10 Home, and probably fail to activate due to the change of hardware.

 

You need a Win 10 Pro license to keep both going.

 

You can upgrade Win 10 Home to Pro after an install but again require a license. 

 

 




  #2591618 25-Oct-2020 11:21
As per subject... newer PC has a copy of Win10 Pro.
The target user wants to keep all his apps and personal files as is.
I plan to clone the old PC to the newer PC.
Then reload/refresh Win10 to help clean up the newer PC.
Edit: Old PC has a Win10 Home licence and the newer PC has a Win10 Pro licence.




  #2591620 25-Oct-2020 11:33
Ah right, should be able to do it - the new PC will complain about not being active initially, but once you enter the Pro license it should be happy.




