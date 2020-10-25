On the newer PC, if I then reload/refresh Win10 keeping personal stuff, will the newer PC automatically upgrade to Win10 Pro?
Sorry, bit lost.... so you have PC1 that has Win10 Home and have PC2 with no OS ?
Cloning PC1 to PC2 will still be Win10 Home, and probably fail to activate due to the change of hardware.
You need a Win 10 Pro license to keep both going.
You can upgrade Win 10 Home to Pro after an install but again require a license.
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
Blog Free Games Twitter My TradeMe Goodies
Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!
Gordy
My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.
Ah right, should be able to do it - the new PC will complain about not being active initially, but once you enter the Pro license it should be happy.
XPD^ / DemiseNZ
Blog Free Games Twitter My TradeMe Goodies
Coming Soon - BBS door games - all the classics!