I have a Synology NAS that is reporting that one drive is failing. Looking at the smart attributes, nothing appears amiss however. I'm not sure if the drive is bad, or whether the nas reporting is over-cautious..

The log of tests says all SMART quick test have passed, as well as the extended test on 21/09.

I tried to run another extended test on the 29th, which got to 90% and stalled, which I have just cancelled.

Has anyone else seen this behaviour before?

Screengrabs from synology hdd pages