ForumsMicrosoft WindowsWindows 10 Update Always Disabled - Cannot Set To Automatic/Manual
Yoban

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280748 7-Jan-2021 20:06
Send private message

Hi there

 

Just noticed that when checking for updates in Win10, it would run for ever and not return anything.

 

Checked the service and it was set to "disabled" - change it to automatic and it would revert to disabled again.

 

Have tried a number of options based on soem googling with no luck and I am reluctant to reinstall (may have to). I have tried the "repair" from a bootable USB with options of "keep apps and data" but this ended with an error.

 

I also tried some DSIM commands ( DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth) but these also errored - log file was not that easy to interpret.

 

I have also run the usual virus scanners (using MS Defender + Firewall) and malware checks which have come up clean.

 

I am on version 1909 build 18363.1139

 

Any tips, or ideas on how to resolve this?

Jase2985
11593 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632033 7-Jan-2021 20:51
Send private message

manually update to 20H2 using the media creation tool

Goosey
2194 posts

Uber Geek


  #2632148 8-Jan-2021 07:16
Send private message

Are you logged in as a "user" or "admin"?  Could there possibly be an "admin" policy in place ?

Spirax
45 posts

Geek


#2632223 8-Jan-2021 08:57
Send private message

Check for SU10guard in your apps.  It stops updates no matter what you do.  I don't know how I got it but it can be uninstalled normally.

 

Worked for me and the updates rolled in.



lNomNoml
1678 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2632231 8-Jan-2021 09:11
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

manually update to 20H2 using the media creation tool

 

 

I would just do this as well, second thing to try would be to reset Windows Update Components, there is a built in troubleshooter to do this, it is also well documented online on how to do it manually.

Andib
1236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2632243 8-Jan-2021 09:43
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

manually update to 20H2 using the media creation tool

 

 

 

 

Unless you have any third party apps installed(or Group Policy) to block it, This should reset your update settings during the upgrade.




rabba
44 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2632331 8-Jan-2021 11:15
Send private message

Shot in the dark but I just recently built a new PC and when I installed the AMD Radeon software it disabled my update service had to re-enable it through commandline/powershell.

Yoban

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632335 8-Jan-2021 11:28
Send private message

Hi All

 

Thanks for all the feedback and ideas. Using an admin account the following has been done

 

I will check out SU10Guard as this is a new avenue for me - something I was unaware of.

 

Also as @rabba has mentioned - I am wondering if this has come about by the gigabyte tools that my son installed to check for any mobo updates etc. Although based on bullet point 1 above resetting by commandline has not been successful.

 

Looks like a rebuild seems to be only option at this stage.....

 

 



Yoban

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632382 8-Jan-2021 11:38
Send private message

Spirax:

 

Check for SU10guard in your apps.  It stops updates no matter what you do.  I don't know how I got it but it can be uninstalled normally.

 

Worked for me and the updates rolled in.

 

 

Following the lead above (Thanks @spirax) I found the following:

 

 

Checking the text file that is highlighted revealed:

 

01/07/2021, 20:19:52
    GetServiceStartRegKey finds that wuauserv is enabled
01/07/2021, 20:19:52
    Found an active Windows Updates service. Trying to stop...
01/07/2021, 20:19:52
    Starting DisableWindowsUpdates
01/07/2021, 20:19:52
    Executed DisableWindowsUpdates

 

Now to remove it - Can I just delete this whole folder?

Yoban

385 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2632413 8-Jan-2021 13:23
Send private message

Some progress....

 

I have renamed the "UPDATE" folder that contains "SU10Guard.exe" and killed the hidden service it had setup.

 

This allowed the "windows update" service to be enabled and started. I had to edit the registry to also enable the service "windows update medic service" to get that started too.

 

Rebooted and all remained - winning, sort of. Tried the manual update of win10 20H2 update (maintain apps and data), but this is still failing with same error as 2 posts above. Looks like I am going to forfeit my apps and see if the install will work while maintaining data....

 

What is also a bit quirky is running "sfc /scannow" seems to get stuck at 82%....will set it off again and just leave it.

 

 

mgeek
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2632414 8-Jan-2021 13:28
Send private message

Yoban:

 

Now to remove it - Can I just delete this whole folder?

 

 

It should show up under the standard W10 'add or remove programs' (look for StopUpdates10 or similar).

Oblivian
6646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2632443 8-Jan-2021 15:05
Send private message

Which begs the question.

 

How was it installed in the first place / how could it lead to one to forget they installed a rather specific blocking tool after the fact.

 

You have to have a fairly specific requirement to put it on. Being, to do exactly what it has done here.

 

(you can find details around it under greatis.com and mentioned on neowin and other rather specific update avoidance blogs)

mgeek
108 posts

Master Geek


  #2632449 8-Jan-2021 15:19
Send private message

Oblivian:

 

How was it installed in the first place

 

 

I'm guessing "...gigabyte tools that my son installed..." may have something to do with it (I'll just add this app to stop those annoying update/reboot nags while I'm at it...) ;-)

Andib
1236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2632450 8-Jan-2021 15:21
Send private message

Oblivian:

 

Which begs the question.

 

How was it installed in the first place / how could it lead to one to forget they installed a rather specific blocking tool after the fact.

 

You have to have a fairly specific requirement to put it on. Being, to do exactly what it has done here.

 

(you can find details around it under greatis.com and mentioned on neowin and other rather specific update avoidance blogs)

 

 

 

 

Not speaking for the OP but a number of the 'debloat' tools / scripts install similar tools to this.




Oblivian
6646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2632457 8-Jan-2021 15:36
Send private message

Andib:

Not speaking for the OP but a number of the 'debloat' tools / scripts install similar tools to this.



Thats what I can't work out. Far as I can tell from all the removal tips pages where people have it listed on running service reports, is it's not bundled as a hidden feature like malware would.
But maybe packaged as one of a few tools that would have to have been hunted down cause something was being 'pesky'

Time to use add/remove listed by date installed and ask questions of the younglings :)

Oblivian
6646 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2632458 8-Jan-2021 15:40
Send private message

Also, it makes a lot of registry policy changes.

 

Unless you use it's un-installer/change reversal. (or install the new version, disable it's blocks, and then remove properly)

 

Looks like manually updating will likely keep failing no matter if you chose keep settings or not.

