Windows 10 file shares across LAN - can't give specific user permissions
timmmay

18544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#280768 8-Jan-2021 22:29
I want to share specific folders on my new Windows 10 PC with my wife, over the network, to her laptop. This worked fine on my last W10 PC, but I can't get it working on the new one yet.

 

I've set up file shares on the PC, mapped the drives on the laptop. She can access the shares so long as I the share specifies "everyone / read" permissions and the folder / file permissions match. The folders that doesn't have these permissions, but have her specified, don't give her access.

 

I've created a her user on the computer, mapped from a hotmail address rather than a local user. When I create the share her username / email shows up fine in that dialog box. When I then in Explorer go into folder -> properties -> security -> advanced I can add her by name or hotmail address, but the principal that shows is S-1-5-21-(Etc long string of numbers). When I do the same for my user it shows up with my name and email address.

 

In Network and Sharing I have (see image below)

 

  • Network discovery on
  • File and print sharing on
  • turned off public folder sharing (it says logged in users can still access)
  • 128 bit encryption
  • I have turned OFF password protected sharing. This is because I want Kodi to access some shares without a password as that's a hassle to set up.

Any suggestions how to resolve?

 

 

SATTV
1343 posts

Uber Geek


  #2632626 8-Jan-2021 23:04
You say you have created the user but have you logged in as her?

 

John




surfisup1000
5091 posts

Uber Geek


  #2632649 9-Jan-2021 08:09
That long string of numbers (S-***)  refers to an unknown user.  Whenever I have seen this, it is user authority from a previous installation of windows.   

 

Something sounds wrong with her user account maybe. Shouldn't do that. 

 

You could try adding a general user authority to the security (users). 

 

 

 

 

timmmay

18544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2632661 9-Jan-2021 08:50
What John / @sattv suggested (my wife logging in) has changed the S-numbers string to her email address, so that is progress thanks :) I'll try the share later on today and hopefully that solves the whole problem.



timmmay

18544 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2633290 10-Jan-2021 22:10
I got this working this evening. I had to install SMB v1 on both the laptop and the main PC, once I did that it worked fine. Thanks for the help :)

