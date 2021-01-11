Now that a number of public holidays in NZ have become 'Mondayised' (been known since late last year), how long will it be before Office/Outlook recognises that and allows the Calendar to change?
Hmmmm, I deleted all dates and re-installed Public Holidays, yet Anzac and Waitangi, for example, are still shown mid-week.
Rickles:
Hmmmm, I deleted all dates and re-installed Public Holidays, yet Anzac and Waitangi, for example, are still shown mid-week.
This NZ holiday calendar is correct - https://calendar.google.com/calendar/embed?src=en.new_zealand%23holiday%40group.v.calendar.google.com&ctz=Pacific%2FAuckland
@rogercruse ... yes it is. Outlook still shows the 'actual' date, but not the 'observed' date.
I was just wondering if/when Microsoft remedies these things 🙂
Andib:
It does already? I haven't imported any 3rd party calendars and the Mondayized holidays show.
My work's O365 account shows the same as Andib. Using the 'New Zealand holidays' calendar provided by Outlook.
Anzac Day & Waitangi Day are Monday-ised only if they fall on a weekend day.
If they fall on a Monday - Friday, the Observed Date is the Actual Date
Holidays Act Section 45A applies, see https://legislation.govt.nz/act/public/2003/0129/latest/DLM5865000.html?search=sw_096be8ed81932615_anzac_25_se&p=1&sr=3
Mine shows the actual day for the holiday not the mondayised one but im using outlook 2013 so that probably explains it.
Rickles:
Hmmmm, I deleted all dates and re-installed Public Holidays, yet Anzac and Waitangi, for example, are still shown mid-week.
Are you looking at the correct year?
For 2021 Waitangi day is a Saturday (6th Feb) and Anzac Day is a Sunday (25th April), so I don't know where you get your mid-week from.
My Outlook 2013 calendar is correctly showing Anzac is Observed on Monday (26th) but not Waitangi Day.
My apologies, should have said 'other' days of the week, not mid-week 😬