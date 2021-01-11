Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsA question of dates
Rickles

2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280791 11-Jan-2021 10:54
Send private message

Now that a number of public holidays in NZ have become 'Mondayised' (been known since late last year), how long will it be before Office/Outlook recognises that and allows the Calendar to change?

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Andib
1236 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2633463 11-Jan-2021 11:02
Send private message

It does already? I haven't imported any 3rd party calendars and the Mondayized holidays show.

 

 

 




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
Rickles

2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2633465 11-Jan-2021 11:04
Send private message

Hmmmm, I deleted all dates and re-installed Public Holidays, yet Anzac and Waitangi, for example, are still shown mid-week.

rogercruse
605 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633477 11-Jan-2021 11:34
Send private message

Rickles:

 

Hmmmm, I deleted all dates and re-installed Public Holidays, yet Anzac and Waitangi, for example, are still shown mid-week.

 

 

 

 

This NZ holiday calendar is correct - https://calendar.google.com/calendar/embed?src=en.new_zealand%23holiday%40group.v.calendar.google.com&ctz=Pacific%2FAuckland

 

 



Rickles

2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2633479 11-Jan-2021 11:37
Send private message

@rogercruse ... yes it is.  Outlook still shows the 'actual' date, but not the 'observed' date.

 

I was just wondering if/when Microsoft remedies these things 🙂

KiwiSurfer
1020 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633541 11-Jan-2021 11:59
Send private message

Andib:

 

It does already? I haven't imported any 3rd party calendars and the Mondayized holidays show.

 

 

My work's O365 account shows the same as Andib. Using the 'New Zealand holidays' calendar provided by Outlook.

PolicyGuy
1281 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633543 11-Jan-2021 12:02
Send private message

Anzac Day & Waitangi Day are Monday-ised only if they fall on a weekend day.
If they fall on a Monday - Friday, the Observed Date is the Actual Date

 

Holidays Act Section 45A applies, see https://legislation.govt.nz/act/public/2003/0129/latest/DLM5865000.html?search=sw_096be8ed81932615_anzac_25_se&p=1&sr=3

Jase2985
11598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633637 11-Jan-2021 14:12
Send private message

Mine shows the actual day for the holiday not the mondayised one but im using outlook 2013 so that probably explains it.



djtOtago
822 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633721 11-Jan-2021 16:09
Send private message

Rickles:

 

Hmmmm, I deleted all dates and re-installed Public Holidays, yet Anzac and Waitangi, for example, are still shown mid-week.

 

 

Are you looking at the correct year?
For 2021 Waitangi day is a Saturday (6th Feb) and Anzac Day is a Sunday (25th April), so I don't know where you get your mid-week from.

 

My Outlook 2013 calendar is correctly showing Anzac is Observed on Monday (26th) but not Waitangi Day.

Rickles

2441 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2633725 11-Jan-2021 16:15
Send private message

My apologies, should have said 'other' days of the week, not mid-week 😬

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 