Win10 backup image , image made using Win10 built in backup program (win10 pro)

I did a test restore from that image onto 2 different spare PC's .

after the restore from image competed , rebooted and then both would hang just after POST ,

hung & unresponsive at the ASUS flash screen 'press del or F2 to enter setup'

Both of those 2 PC's now have the exact same issue , both working fine until the test restore. Pretty much both PC's now stuffed, tried RAM, PSU, reset CMOS (via jumper)

Tried different HD, tried no HD .

cannot enter bios.

no response from numlock key : thats a sign its hung

It seems too much of a co-incidence , both the exact same issue after a restore from image

I cant see how a restore from image would corrupt the bios , unless something in the image triggered a change in bios setting ?

Anyone else seen or heard of anything like this?

btw , the test restore to HD from image : I put that re-imaged HD in 3rd PC & it boots from it & win10 runs from it OK