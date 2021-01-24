Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Bitlocker automatic encryption & hidden keys
#280992 24-Jan-2021 11:37
Posting this in case anyone else gets stuck with the same problem.

 

Preface: Bitlocker is now an automatic occurrence if you have “Modern Standby” or HSTI-compliant hardware & sign in to a Microsoft account or Azure Active Directory account. This includes Office 365 accounts too, & even if you’re signed in as a local Windows 10 user. 

 

What happened: My client uses 2 laptops (3 actually but 2 for this story). He runs several complementary businesses but likes to keep the information physically separated. Nothing special, a late model Toshiba Satellite & HP Probook G4 that both get well used & lightly abused.

 

The Toshiba decided it had had enough & was not his friend any more. After a week on standby in his backpack, with very little battery power remaining anyway, it wouldn’t do anything. No power indicator lights even when attempting to charge. Urgency was a factor here, he needed some data from the Toshiba that hadn’t had the opportunity to back up via his LAN (he was off site when he used it).

 

With no obvious quick fix & him needing the data held on the Satellite, I proposed an efficient rationalisation - he (nor anyone who is not a psychopath) doesn’t use the ProBook DVD drive, so let’s replace the ODD with a hard drive caddy. We’ll slot the Toshiba SSD in that & you can now have your 2 separate systems in one laptop - dual booting to whichever version you require. On the face of it, a reasonably clever solution - what could possibly go wrong? Lots, because Microsoft is involved. 

 

PB had the caddy, well overpriced when compared to Trademe, but time was of the essence. Install only took a few minutes. The Toshiba drive was MBR boot, HP was GPT so I used a Windows PE USB drive & the excellent, time saving MBR2GPT command line tool. Done in 2 minutes, easy.

 

At this point, both drives (SSD ex Toshiba & the HP’s NVMe) are visible & accessible in PE Explorer, no Bitlocker encryption in place, indicated or hinted at. Or even thought about, honestly. I hadn’t set it up on any of the company devices at any stage, so had no reason to include it in my thought process. 

 

Reboot, remove the WinPE USB, hold F9 to select the boot drive. Choose the original HP NVMe & everything is sweet. Reboot, F9, choose the SSD ex Toshiba. After a couple of minutes sorting driver files & Windows updates, we’re all good. No problems at all. Time to show the client how to do this so I shut the HP down & called my client in. 

 

Reboot to original HP, no problem, ProBook as it ever was. Ok, reboot & hold F9, select the Toshiba drive. Blue screen Bitlocker page - enter the Bitlocker key to access this drive. Eh? Where did that come from? Did you set Bitlocker encryption on this? I knew he hadn’t, nor would he. Hmm, embarrassing.

Reboot back to the HP system - yeah, you guessed it, Bitlocker key required. So now I’ve gone from one dead laptop but with easily accessible data to both systems having totally inaccessible information via Bitlocker encryption, FFS. 

 

The official Microsoft guide tells you what you must have done with the Bitlocker keys when they were created - none of which happened. His OneDrive storage did not hold any Bitlocker information at all. Neither did the entire company 365 storage, nor his office backup NAS. He hadn’t set Bitlocker, hadn’t asked for it, hadn’t nothing Bitlocker. None of that mattered, what mattered was his urgently required data for both laptops that was being obfuscated by Bitlocker. 

 

I was sidetracked for a while because encrypting hard drives - when you manually invoke Bitlocker - takes some time. In this case, there wasn’t any warning or indication of anything happening & there simply wasn’t time for either drive to be encrypted. I rebooted WinPE holding my breath but there was no miracle waiting there. Nor was there any reprieve by using the built-in Win10 recovery options on either drive. The message was firmly “Bitlocker keys or die”. 

 

Particularly Microsoft knowledgebase & online support I find frustrating & counter-intuitive. The set answer to an enquiry is often a link to page that’s been moved - why don’t you just copy/paste the damn answer instead of run the risk of posting a link that can fail? Anyway, after hours of research, which included finding this automatic Bitlocker invocation but discounting it because he uses local Windows user accounts, I found fragments of information that led me to the answer. 

 

The Admin account for his company Office 365 had been signed into from both his machines (through browser, not Windows user accounts). The laptops were both allocated as 365 approved devices for the company account - hooray Microsoft, glad you did that, mind you, if you hadn’t he’d have cancelled 365 - no point paying for it if you can’t use it.

 

But there, in the Office 365 Administrator console, under Devices, is a sub-category entitled Bitlocker Keys. Which is where Microsoft automatically store your automatically-created Bitlocker keys when they automatically encrypt your drives. What a relief. I unlocked the drives & we now have the efficient dual booting system that was originally proposed.

 

You’d think that with all this time-saving automation going on, that they might just be able to drop you a note “BTW, we locked your data so no-one can access it unless they meet our standards. This includes you. Just in case there’s any drama, your unlock keys are kept here.” But no, nothing of the sort. There was no response to a search for Bitlocker in any of his company data at all. 

 

I considered it a combination of tenacity & luck that I managed to find the store. Signing in to Windows as his 365 admin user gave an empty OneDrive storage - the keys weren’t there even though that’s where Microsoft say “you must have stored them”. The information that led me to the Admin console storage wasn’t obvious nor front page of Google stuff. 

 

So while I realise that the combination of events that created this situation was slightly rare, it’s also far from unique & probably reproducible under many different circumstances. If you’re stuck looking for phantom Bitlocker Keys for a computer that’s associated to an Office 365 account, you can find them in the Admin console under Devices / Bitlocker Keys.

 

 

 

 




  #2641003 24-Jan-2021 14:45
What a headache! Thanks so much for sharing.

 

This will no doubt save some poor soul in the future.

  #2641097 24-Jan-2021 17:24
I know when I purchased a surface pro 3 it was automatically enabled and the key was stored in my microsoft account - I needed it once and googled and it was pretty clear how to find it, not sure why it was such a debacle for you, that sounds like a horrible experience

  #2641159 24-Jan-2021 18:52
Because the keys weren't stored in the Windows user's OneDrive account & Microsoft don't give a list of other possible hidey-holes that they *may* have chosen for you.

Their statement is that the auto encrypting won't happen if you use a local account. In both cases, my client is using local account. They do not mention browser sign-in to Azure or O365 being sufficient to trigger Bitlocker, they don't alert the user to their drive being encrypted at the time.

Also what got me was that the 3 initial boot-ups (PE then original then additional SSD) had unencrypted drives. After a shutdown & then start up for client show n' tell - all of 5, maybe 10 minutes later, they were both protected. From him. Grrr.




  #2641161 24-Jan-2021 18:56
Yeah that's pretty damn sloppy!! When I had searched I got a direct URL just had to login and there it was :s

  #2641178 24-Jan-2021 19:44
So if I sign into office 365 on someone elses computer, microsoft might decide to enable bitlocker on their system ?!?

God I hope I missed something!

  #2641186 24-Jan-2021 19:54
And what happens if you decide to stop paying for the 365 account?

  #2641191 24-Jan-2021 20:02
What happens if you’re prepared to accept Microsoft’s advice about where “you must have stored your keys”? They’re not there & whoops it must be my fault because Microsoft so gotta start all over again. 

 

I was probably an hour, maybe 2 away from doing data recovery from local back up & telling the client that his urgently required non-backed up data was gone. He, of course, would hate me & I’d be feeling more than a bit disappointed in my own performance too. There was a fist-bump shared when the drives unlocked.




  #2641424 25-Jan-2021 10:26
In 365 , I just checked one of my clients with all 1 year old pcs & laptops (all replaced last year).
Sure enough, some devices are now Bitlocker 'protected'  .

 

If looking where to find the bitlocker keys..
https://365adviser.com/azure/how-to-find-the-bitlocker-recovery-key-in-azure-ad/

 

     

  1. Open the Azure AD resource object in the Management Portal
    https://manage.windowsazure.com
  2. Go to the All Users object and search for the account associated to the device.
  3. Click the user object name to view the profile properties
  4. Go to the Devices object under the Manage heading.
  5. Select the appropriate listed device.
  6. If the device is registered with Bitlocker encryption, then the Bitlocker Key ID and Recovery Key will be visible.
  7. Click the Copy to Clipboard button and paste the data to view the entire string

  #2641528 25-Jan-2021 11:17
Without being advised to look in 365, would you even expect to be looking there? Apart from the OneDrive connection, you think it’s a pretty nefarious link to make?

 

Also, are the individual Bitlocker Keys available from the OneDrive storage of each PC user? 




  #2641550 25-Jan-2021 11:41
I don't think by default the bitlocker key is ever stored on OneDrive is it?

 

 

 

I've seen it stored in AD, against the microsoft account. (In this case an O365 account) or when you encrypt the drive manually the option to put it on a USB Stick or print it. 

 

 

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/finding-your-bitlocker-recovery-key-in-windows-10-6b71ad27-0b89-ea08-f143-056f5ab347d6

 

 

  #2641658 25-Jan-2021 12:48
I can see alot of 'what if' issues .

 

what happens when staffer leaves, laptop given to replacement staffer , old staffers 365 user a/c deleted .
Bang boom , keys now gone . ?

 

or , as noted above
home user closes the 365 a/c .

 

Are the bitlocker keys the same for ALL local user a/c's on a single Notebook ?

 

 

 

edit , possibly add HP to this (below) .
"Dell and Lenovo systems that ship with the Windows 10 operating system and are equipped with Trusted Platform Module (TPM) capability will have Microsoft BitLocker encryption enabled from the factory. "

  #2641661 25-Jan-2021 12:56
For a work place I'd hope a laptop would be rebuilt between staff members. We tell staff at work that anything that is on the laptop only, and not backed up/saved in drive should be considered non-business critical and OK to lose. 

 

 

 

Bitlocker is per drive, not per user. If a home user removed Office 365 from their microsoft account, they still have access to the online part of the Microsoft account, so the key won't be affected. 

  #2641666 25-Jan-2021 13:14
lxsw20:

 

I don't think by default the bitlocker key is ever stored on OneDrive is it?

 

 

 

I've seen it stored in AD, against the microsoft account. (In this case an O365 account) or when you encrypt the drive manually the option to put it on a USB Stick or print it. 

 

 

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/finding-your-bitlocker-recovery-key-in-windows-10-6b71ad27-0b89-ea08-f143-056f5ab347d6

 

 

 

 

Personal accounts used to have Bitlocker Recovery Key (Device Identifier).txt files loaded into a default Bitlocker folder on OneDrive. Now you need to track down the special recovery URL because hunting for your key files will not reveal them - leading you to believe that they don't exist - or, even worse, you'll find your old Bitlocker keys which aren't relevant any longer. The key recovery URL will however deliver the keys.

 

I just checked my personal OneDrive account - Bitlocker folder contains 3 keys for my laptop set in December 2019, using an identifier such as F1654A93-0DB9-479A-837B-AB984D7742CC.

 

Following the recovery URL displays a separate set of keys on screen & using Key ID such as 71AC3260

 

Mud. Clear as mud.




  #2641684 25-Jan-2021 14:00
lxsw20:

 

For a work place I'd hope a laptop would be rebuilt between staff members. We tell staff at work that anything that is on the laptop only, and not backed up/saved in drive should be considered non-business critical and OK to lose. 

 

 

 

Bitlocker is per drive, not per user. If a home user removed Office 365 from their microsoft account, they still have access to the online part of the Microsoft account, so the key won't be affected. 

 

 

The situation I'd be concerned about is where a user had a local account (not signed in via MS account), but had an O365 account, and the drive was automatically encrypted.

 

If the user then deletes their 365 account, the recovery key is presumably rendered inaccessible.

