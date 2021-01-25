I had to change the monitor on my Windows 7 desktop and now I have run into an issue I can’t seem to solve. All text and some other items are surrounded by a white drop shadow wherever they appear, regardless of background colour. I find this really irritating but I can’t seem to get rid of it. I have gone through every desktop theme, aero, classic, high contrast and otherwise, fiddled with colour adjustments, and tried disabling drop shadow settings but nothing seems to help. I didn’t have this problem with the old monitor and I don’t know why it changed. Does anyone know a fix for this?