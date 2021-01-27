Outlook (365 version) , installed on PC
I cannot delete unwanted comm addins , they dont delete
I start outlook (run as admin), delete the comm addins in the usuall way (via outlook settings)
On restart of Outlook those addins are still there . eg skype , Teamveiwer, Zoom
I can disable them , deleting does nothing . These are addins local to this PCs outlook, outlook online doesnt show these addins
Is this just the way things are now , a new MS 'feature' .
This used to work on older versions of Outlook .
any ideas ?
some comm addins do cause issues, so I need to able able to delete them if needed .