Outlook (365 version) , installed on PC

I cannot delete unwanted comm addins , they dont delete

I start outlook (run as admin), delete the comm addins in the usuall way (via outlook settings)

On restart of Outlook those addins are still there . eg skype , Teamveiwer, Zoom





I can disable them , deleting does nothing . These are addins local to this PCs outlook, outlook online doesnt show these addins

Is this just the way things are now , a new MS 'feature' .

This used to work on older versions of Outlook .

any ideas ?

some comm addins do cause issues, so I need to able able to delete them if needed .