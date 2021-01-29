Okay - I've been constantly bemoaning the failings of Office spell checker to look at words phonetically. Finally today I appear to have found out its just my PC.



Todays example. Due to laziness that comes with everything correcting spelling so well I wanted to write the word fluctuating but spelt it fluxuating (Thinking of flux when soldering maybe).



Word didn't know what to do with it. My Word only suggested

Luxating

Flouting

Flocculating



Where as Google chrome instantly suggests fluctuating which makes sense phonetically. Break the sound down and its obvious.



I was moaning about it and my daughter sitting opposite me did the same in her Word and it suggested fluctuating correctly.



Then I noticed she was on English US so thought that was it - Changed mine no difference, changed hers to English NZ and it still made the correct suggestion.



I've looked at all the proofing tool options and they look right and nothing relates to phonetics or suggestions in general.



It IS spell checking and on more obvious misspellings its suggesting the right word but most of the time when I do a misspelling its a word I KNOW I am writing wrong but can't think of it (or am lazy) and make a good stab and it doesn't have a clue. I'd put it down to some sort of new AI used in spell checkers failing but it seems to be my PC.



Has anyone seen this. Its very typical for a computer technician to blame the software before the option that maybe MY computer setup might be in the wrong and I haven't tried the normal, uninstall, reinstall or repair as it doesn't seem like there is anything "missing".



Seems like a weird "Quirk"