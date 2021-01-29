Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Office Spell checker not making the right suggestions
mobiusnz
#281095 29-Jan-2021 10:07
Okay - I've been constantly bemoaning the failings of Office spell checker to look at words phonetically. Finally today I appear to have found out its just my PC.

Todays example. Due to laziness that comes with everything correcting spelling so well I wanted to write the word fluctuating but spelt it fluxuating (Thinking of flux when soldering maybe).

Word didn't know what to do with it. My Word only suggested 

 

Luxating
Flouting
Flocculating

Where as Google chrome instantly suggests fluctuating which makes sense phonetically. Break the sound down and its obvious.

I was moaning about it and my daughter sitting opposite me did the same in her Word and it suggested fluctuating correctly.

Then I noticed she was on English US so thought that was it - Changed mine no difference, changed hers to English NZ and it still made the correct suggestion.

I've looked at all the proofing tool options and they look right and nothing relates to phonetics or suggestions in general.

It IS spell checking and on more obvious misspellings its suggesting the right word but most of the time when I do a misspelling its a word I KNOW I am writing wrong but can't think of it (or am lazy) and make a good stab and it doesn't have a clue. I'd put it down to some sort of new AI used in spell checkers failing but it seems to be my PC.

Has anyone seen this. Its very typical for a computer technician to blame the software before the option that maybe MY computer setup might be in the wrong and I haven't tried the normal, uninstall, reinstall or repair as it doesn't seem like there is anything "missing".

Seems like a weird "Quirk"




Kiwifruta
  Kiwifruta
#2643971 29-Jan-2021 10:11
Don't know if it is still an issue but the spell checker on Outlook (a few years ago) didn't recognise the correct spelling of liaise.

  mobiusnz
#2643980 29-Jan-2021 10:31
Kiwifruta:

 

Don't know if it is still an issue but the spell checker on Outlook (a few years ago) didn't recognise the correct spelling of liaise.

 



It does for me now - Using latest (Just checked and no updates available) on English NZ dictionary..

Its just frustrating as I used to find Microsofts spell checker so good for many many years I've been using their products (Back to Word for DOS) and lately I've found it dumb. Trying to work out if I have a very unique issues or if its more widespread. I should find some other examples of its lameness.




  GregV
#2644016 29-Jan-2021 11:01
Microsoft Teams must have one of the worst spellcheckers I have ever seen!



  Kiwifruta
#2644026 29-Jan-2021 11:20
mobiusnz:

Kiwifruta:


Don't know if it is still an issue but the spell checker on Outlook (a few years ago) didn't recognise the correct spelling of liaise.




It does for me now - Using latest (Just checked and no updates available) on English NZ dictionary..

Its just frustrating as I used to find Microsofts spell checker so good for many many years I've been using their products (Back to Word for DOS) and lately I've found it dumb. Trying to work out if I have a very unique issues or if its more widespread. I should find some other examples of its lameness.



I remember now it wasn’t Outlook but a Lotus email client.

  mobiusnz
#2644083 29-Jan-2021 12:40
GregV:

 

Microsoft Teams must have one of the worst spellcheckers I have ever seen!

 

 

I don't spend much time in teams but you'd think it would essentially be the same spell checking tech as the rest of their product, just cloud delivered.
I feel too often since iphone and android spell checking has focused on people hitting the wrong adjacent button on a keyboard over the possibility of someone not knowing how to spell a word and making a good phonetic attempt. Often the suggestions are baffling until you start looking at what letters they've changed and realise its been a typing mistake assumption rather than the word being 99% there except for a t vs a c (technitian rather than technician maybe?)

Must be bloody tough for people who are dyslexic. I was good at spelling as a youngster but reliance on technology has made me incredibly lazy and that part of my brain now refuses to function.




  GregV
#2644097 29-Jan-2021 13:08
mobiusnz:

 

you'd think it would essentially be the same spell checking tech as the rest of their product, just cloud delivered.

 

Yeah, that was my thinking too, but proven wrong time and time again :)

