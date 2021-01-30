My main drive which contains both my system disk C: and a data drive D: has an annoying unlettered partition *: of 455 mb sitting between C: and D:, and this is labelled just Primary.
It contains similar (but fewer) files as the System Reserved partition, but the dates in the unlettered partition are 2015/2016, much older than the System Reserved files (up to 2020).
It is annoying when I need to change the sizes of C: and D: partitions.
Question is: Can I delete this partition and make the C: and D: drives adjacent?
Thanks