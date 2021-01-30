OK, thanks. All my data are stored on D:, and there is a lot of this, but I have a lot of applications for work purposes (blame COVID) that I have needed to install on C:.

The crunch is probably OneDrive, where I like to backup my D: data, and to do this I robocopy it to C:\onedrive for automatic synch. Which means that C: also contains a copy of d:... I have tried to do this in other ways (like give OneDrive the d: drive letter -- because I have legacy one-off programs to analyze data, going back years -- talking thousands here -- that look for data from the current d: drive). I do have 2 or 3 other backups too on removeable disks), and I had to do major sortouts on my laptops etc. Gave up. So C: just gets more full with more data collection to d:.

I don't know what would happen if I made the onedrive folders residing on c: on demand only, and backed up directly to the onedrive cloud?

I just wish that OneDrive wasn't free with Office 365, so that I could justify a terabyte of cloud storage elsewhere to which I could back up in a more sensible way. I find OneDrive difficult and annoying to use.

As you can probably see, I have a legacy system that goes back to the start of PCs when I thought I had a good and usable data system (twin floppies!), and have just been updating windows ever since. Old dog.

Suggestions welcome, apart from spending lots of money or retirement.