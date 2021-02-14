I have a 1TB OneDrive account that has over 500GB of data in it.
I know there is probably some level of redundancy in the MS cloud, but I would like to maintain a copy of everything that’s in OD on a USB 1TB external HDD as well, just in case. I don’t want to run this backup very regularly, perhaps every 6 months.
My laptop HDD (256GB) doesn’t have enough space to hold everything that’s in OD, so I use files on demand.
Can anyone suggest the easiest way to back up the entire contents of OD to the external HDD?
Is there a more sophisticated solution than straight drag and drop? I assume doing this will download (and then presumably keep) a local copy of everything in OD on my laptop HDD as part of the process, which I want to avoid as my laptop HDD will run out of space. Drag and drop will also be a nightmare when I try to do the next backup (I want something with some intelligence that doesn’t replace unless the file has been updated since the last backup).