Robocopy can do it as well, simple, free and built into Windows already.

Just create a batch file like the following and make a task in Task Scheduler if you want it on a schedule, if you want to just plug in and run you can just make the batch file.

robocopy (source) (destination) /MIR - /MIR will only copy files that have changed.

/xd "E:\7D2D\Backup2\Info" - You can exclude folders that are on the drive as well, so for example if you have 3 folders on the external drive such as E:\Folder1 E:\Folder2 and E:\Folder3 you will want to put /xd for folder2 and folder3 if you do not want those deleted, if you are only going to have the files from OD on the external drive them this isn't required.

/LOG:"E:\7D2D\Logs\Saves2.log" - You can have a log file that logs what files are copied and if there are any issues.

Example:

robocopy "C:\Server\Saves" "E:\7D2D\Backup2\Saves" /MIR /xd "E:\7D2D\Backup2\Info" /LOG:"C:\Users\User\Desktop\Saves2.log"

An old program that I used to use that I believe will also do what you want is SyncToy - https://windowsreport.com/synctoy-windows-10/