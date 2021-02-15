Sorry if this isn't the right forum, please advise if there was a better place to post.

I had a situation today when sending email FROM the outlook.co.nz web interface ( https://outlook.live.com/owa/ ) . I sent four emails in about a two-minute period: two to my work email address, and two to my gmail. None arrived.

I kept sending test emails; the next one to my gmail did arrive, and everyone after that did arrive successfully -- including exact duplicates of the ones sent earlier that failed to arrive.

There was no bounce notification or anything to indicate that delivery failed. The messages do appear in the "Sent Items" folder.

I had been suspecting this kind of problem existed over the last few months after people unexpectedly failing to carry on email conversations (but maybe could have been explained by them not wanting to talk to me).

I have an address @outlook.co.nz.

Has anyone else had this problem happen to them as well?

Thanks for any possible clues. Not sure if this is relevant, but a few months ago I also had a problem emailing to someone who is with another NZ ISP and getting bounce messages about some technical reason to do with Microsoft incorrectly configuring their email gateways , and a support guy from the target ISP whitelisted my source address. But that was different as I did at least get bounces in that case.