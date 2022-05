Hi all,My media server has a 1TB HDD and was running Window 8. This morning I disconnected this drive, installed an additional 1TB SSD running Windows 10 (clean install).

I reconnected the 1TB HDD (with Win 8), changed the BIOS to boot from WIN 10 SSD and everything seems fine. So far so good!

Question - When I go into Win10 (SSD) I can't see the HDD as a drive letter. Is there any way to see the drive and thus get to the contents of the HDD plus use it for storage?