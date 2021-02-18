Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
So it begins: Windows 10 21H1
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73774 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#281448 18-Feb-2021 14:13
Microsoft has announced plans for the next Windows released, called Windows 10 21H1.

 

"We will begin releasing 21H1 builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel today to those Insiders who seek to opt in, and new features will be offered in future Windows Insider Preview Builds as they are ready.  Broad availability of Windows 10, version 21H1 will begin later in the first half of this calendar year, and we will provide more information on the release and how to get it as we get closer to the launch of this next feature update. We look forward to hearing your feedback."

 

Nothing exciting on this release really:

 

 

- Windows Hello multicamera support to allow users to choose an external camera priority when using high end displays with integrated cameras.
- Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times.
- Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

 

 

More information on installing Windows 10 21H1 here.

 

In any case, Windows 10 21H1 will include fixes being released as Windows 10 Build 19042.844 (20H2) available to Beta and Release Preview Channels as well. 




 1 | 2
networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659021 18-Feb-2021 14:21
I'd like them spend an entire release making Quality of Life enhancements. Stuff like re-enabling functionality removed during setup, like being able to use a keyboard to shortcut to region. Actively looking for things they added clicks to access to remove the number of clicks to access frequently used features, and basically looking for ways to improve the UI. Perhaps look for the things people have been asking for since Windows 7 :)

 

Fat Chance though!

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73774 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659065 18-Feb-2021 14:43
That would be ideal. Fix whatever should've not been broken with Windows 10 releases over the years (and security) but don't come with "Oh, we have a new start menu design updating the updated of the update start menu that no one asked for before..."




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73774 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659066 18-Feb-2021 14:43
And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.




nedkelly
602 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2659074 18-Feb-2021 15:10
freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

Not looking forward to this.




MaxineN
1009 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2659168 18-Feb-2021 20:15
freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

 

 

Microsoft have so many UX design choices WITHIN the OS I honestly feel like they literally just don't know what the hell they are doing and can't make up their minds.




networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659173 18-Feb-2021 20:28
MaxineN:

 

freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

 

 

Microsoft have so many UX design choices WITHIN the OS I honestly feel like they literally just don't know what the hell they are doing and can't make up their minds.

 

 

 

 

I don't necessarily think it's that so much as they know what they want, but can't decide between them which way is best. If I had to guess, they may have had a couple of chief UX specialists over a period of time and had a couple of direction changes.

 

Windows is massive. People underestimate how big it is. It's not a minor thing to make a core design concept change.

 

 

engedib
250 posts

Master Geek


  #2659176 18-Feb-2021 20:31
freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

 

 

100% agree, they should stick to one of them, make it feature completed and remote the other.




ANglEAUT
1670 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2659281 18-Feb-2021 22:14
freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

😜 Hey, at least now I can select & copy the Computer/Device name. Couldn't do that in Win 3.1, Win95, Win2000, WinXP, Win Vista, Win7, Win10 < 20H1




K8Toledo
635 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2659289 18-Feb-2021 22:50
freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

An uninstaller for Edge would be nice too....





SirHumphreyAppleby
1957 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659315 19-Feb-2021 07:41
engedib:

 

freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

100% agree, they should stick to one of them, make it feature completed and remote the other.

 

 

Windows NT5 Beta 2 was perfection.

 

I hate the new 'settings' pages on Windows/Android/Firefox. The OK/Cancel/Apply options provide clarity around what is being changed and when.

 

Dumbing everything down so it can be used by idiots on touch screens means more work for everyone who needs something a little more complex.

 

I'd like to see the return of all the system policy options that have been stripped out over recent releases.

Behodar
8211 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659391 19-Feb-2021 08:47
SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

The OK/Cancel/Apply options provide clarity around what is being changed and when.

 

 

Indeed they do, although a lot of people don't seem to understand them as I see so many people click Apply then OK as a matter of course.

Handsomedan
4614 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2659394 19-Feb-2021 08:55
They should follow Apple's lead and make ant new Windows versions free and easy to install like MacOS. 

 

It just couldn't be easier to update an older machine...I have both Windows and Mac machines - Windows updates just become such a mess with older machines. 




1101
3014 posts

Uber Geek


  #2659399 19-Feb-2021 09:00
MS needs to make Win10 Pro , a 100% for business use OS

 

- no preloaded games , or games installed via 'updates'
- no XBOX apps
- no social media apps
- no Preinstalled Office (preinstalled Office causes issues on some setups ) . If we want 365 Office we'll install it .

 

Force EVERY manufacturer's OEM install to be clean
ie no preinstalled McAffee Or Norton that expires in a month,  leaving no working AV . All too common especially home PC's .
ie no preloaded bloatware (eg Lenovo apps that stop cam working in Zoom)

 

tidy up whats allready there before adding stuff no one asked for.

 

 

 

 

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2659403 19-Feb-2021 09:02
engedib:

 

freitasm:

 

And fix the damn Control Panel vs Settings mess.

 

 

 

 

100% agree, they should stick to one of them, make it feature completed and remote the other.

 

 

 

 

I was told by an MS employee (no idea how true it is) the reason they haven't swapped everything into the new Settings app in a single update is due to not wanting to break the many legacy apps that still rely on the fairly old control panel code.

 

 

 

In some ways I wish MS would be a bit more like Apple and not worry about breaking 10+ year old applications from running in their modern versions of their OS.




networkn
27166 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2659406 19-Feb-2021 09:06
Windows is the most compatible bit of software in the world. It works with everything (pretty much). For that you will sacrifice some UI Cohesion, occasionally, some stability, and probably some security. I'll take that over a deeply controlled environment I cannot customize and where I am forced into choices I don't want to be able to "work".

 

 

