Microsoft has announced plans for the next Windows released, called Windows 10 21H1.

"We will begin releasing 21H1 builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel today to those Insiders who seek to opt in, and new features will be offered in future Windows Insider Preview Builds as they are ready. Broad availability of Windows 10, version 21H1 will begin later in the first half of this calendar year, and we will provide more information on the release and how to get it as we get closer to the launch of this next feature update. We look forward to hearing your feedback."

Nothing exciting on this release really:

- Windows Hello multicamera support to allow users to choose an external camera priority when using high end displays with integrated cameras.

- Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including optimizing document opening scenario times.

- Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI) Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvement to support remote work scenarios.

More information on installing Windows 10 21H1 here.

In any case, Windows 10 21H1 will include fixes being released as Windows 10 Build 19042.844 (20H2) available to Beta and Release Preview Channels as well.