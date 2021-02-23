Hi.



Im after some opinions / recommendations for WIN10 backup options.

for me to setup for non PC savvy users

So..

- as few clicks as poss to get the backup running (scheduled task isnt allways a good option)

- reliable , and can manage space on the backup media (USB HD) ie , it wont fail becuase it cant remove old backups

- reasonably easy to recover individual files : ie can recover a single file or folder

Previously , Ive setup Win's build in backup. But thats no longer an option as it cant reliably manage HD space in the USB Backup Drive: it cant del older backups or images .



So, I can either setup a robobycopy incremental batch file (the way I used to do it) , with a shortcut on the desktop to click .

or use something like Macrium free

any suggestions or issues I might run into ?

** this is for me to setup on someones elses PC ** .