Win10 EASY backup options
Hi.

Im after some opinions / recommendations for WIN10 backup options.

 

for me to setup for non PC savvy users
So..
- as few clicks as poss to get the backup running (scheduled task isnt allways a good option)
- reliable , and can manage space on the backup media (USB HD) ie , it wont fail becuase it cant remove old backups
- reasonably easy to recover individual files : ie can recover a single file or folder

 

Previously , Ive setup Win's build in backup. But thats no longer an option as it cant reliably manage HD space in the USB Backup Drive: it cant del older backups or images .

So, I can either setup a robobycopy incremental batch file (the way I used to do it) , with a shortcut on the desktop to click .
or use something like Macrium free

 

any suggestions or issues I might run into ?
** this is for me to setup on someones elses PC ** .

 

 

manually delete the USB backups and use windows to backup




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Veeam Endpoint backup.
Free to use and can be set to automatically backup when the USB drive is plugged in.

 

Is a full system image so can recover to new hardware if needed or restore individual files/folders.

For ease of use a cloud solution would be a good bet, especially for individual files or user data. Onedrive or dropbox or something with file versioning/history.

It depends what you need, is it just the user data? Or a full system restore if things go bad?



+1 Veeam Endpoint




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

xpd:

 

+1 Veeam Endpoint

 

 

If I go the the Veeam Endpoint page, & click the endpoint highlighted link, it takes me to "Veeam Agent
for Microsoft Windows FREE"

 

So Veeam has free editions of
Veeam Backup & Replication Community Edition
Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows FREE

 

Which of those 2 would be the better free version for Win10  ?
Dont really need Image backups , just files .

 

 

Veeam Agent for Microsoft Windows FREE




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 

