One of my Adobe buddies told me today that one of the first things he did with a new PC build was to install Bit Defender. That surprised and worried me because I have relied on Windows Defender for a good few years now, so I am wondering what the consensus is about anti virus etc. with current Windows 10 builds? Google shows plenty of options, and varied opinions about whether you need them. What do you guys use?
To the best of my knowledge, I have not had a virus or malware issue for as long as I can remember, but would I even know? I am beyond paranoid about opening suspicious emails, to the point I am sure I have deleted genuine emails.