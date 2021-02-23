Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsMicrosoft WindowsDo You Use Additional AV With Windows 10?

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281538 23-Feb-2021 18:14
Send private message

One of my Adobe buddies told me today that one of the first things he did with a new PC build was to install Bit Defender.  That surprised and worried me because I have relied on Windows Defender for a good few years now, so I am wondering what the consensus is about anti virus etc. with current Windows 10 builds?  Google shows plenty of options, and varied opinions about whether you need them.  What do you guys use?

 

To the best of my knowledge, I have not had a virus or malware issue for as long as I can remember, but would I even know?  I am beyond paranoid about opening suspicious emails, to the point I am sure I have deleted genuine emails.

 

 




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Jase2985
11509 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661913 23-Feb-2021 18:22
Send private message

i run windows defender and Spybot search and destroy, every now and then i run a malwarebytes scan.

shk292
2335 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2661922 23-Feb-2021 18:34
Send private message

Only used Windows built-in for the last ten years or so.  Never had a problem.  Used to use various freeware AV but got increasingly tired of false positives and upselling attempts

snnet
1333 posts

Uber Geek


  #2661925 23-Feb-2021 18:48
Send private message

I run malwarebytes premium along with an antivirus. I don't know if it helps or not, I mostly got them to keep my Mum's laptop protected



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11891 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2661930 23-Feb-2021 19:21
Send private message

Windows Defener/AV/whatever they call it these days, Malwarebytes and CCleaner is all I use to keep the system clean and healthy.

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2661969 23-Feb-2021 21:45
Send private message

It does sound like plenty of people are relying on Windows Defender and not having catastrophes.  I'm inclined to carry on doing the same and keep it simple as the more you add to your OS the more there is to go wrong.  

 

I decided that I couldn't put up with the Logitech G502 which has been driving me crazy for ages.  I even did a clean OS reinstall a couple of weeks ago, but the mouse had exactly the same glytching issues. I'm left wondering is G-Hub (which is supposed to be way more reliable than the older Logitech Gaming Software)?  Or is a clash between the mouse and Wacom tablet or 3D Connexion Space Mouse?  Why can't things just work?  Anyway, I've ordered a MX Master 3 from PB Tech, and I'll pull out what is left of my hair if that has the same issues as the G502.

 

 




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11891 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662016 24-Feb-2021 08:05
Send private message

Logitech drive me up the wall with their software change. The LGS software worked perfectly for my 933 headphones and G400S mouse, then they did away with it and dumped GHub on me - I put up with it, but now it no longer supports the G400S!!! So I've lost the ability to configure the mouse how I want it unless I roll back to LGS but then lose other features for the headphones. Argh.

 

Whats your mouse doing ?




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662118 24-Feb-2021 11:09
Send private message

xpd:

 

Logitech drive me up the wall with their software change. The LGS software worked perfectly for my 933 headphones and G400S mouse, then they did away with it and dumped GHub on me - I put up with it, but now it no longer supports the G400S!!! So I've lost the ability to configure the mouse how I want it unless I roll back to LGS but then lose other features for the headphones. Argh.

 

What's your mouse doing ?

 

The cursor pretty much always goes where it is supposed to.  It's selecting things that barely works at all.  Selecting a block of text where it is MS Word or on a web page results in the first characters, or even a line or two, being missed.  Then it is likely to complete the selection while the left button is still depressed.  I use Greenshot a lot for screen grabs, and that is a nightmare. I start dragging and nothing happens, then it will start the grab having missed half of what I was aiming for, and suddenly complete the grab way too early.  Using the Marquee tools or similar in Photoshop is a similar story.

 

Now I actually type out the problem it has me thinking it could be as simple as a near death left mouse button.  I've wasted way too much of my life playing MS Minesweeper.  This screen shot (which I just grabbed using more pressure than I usually do on the mouse button) tells me I have cleared nearly two million mines, so at least many additional clicks filling in where are no mines.  That has to have taken it's toll on the mouse buttons.  My best time is 1:59 btw which I like to think is OK for a bloke in his seventies.

 

 

I liked LGS, but at the time I was using it (with a G910 keyboard that kept going multiple spaces) I preferred the Razer software which detected which app you were using and applying the right set of macros a lot better than LGS which seemed to need to be told when you switched between apps.  I now use a Corsair K95 with their iCue software which works OK.  You'll find a LOT of posts on various forums complaining about G-Hub.

 

So after typing this and the penny having dropped that I maybe have a worn out left mouse button, I'll see if I can get in there and clean it.  Probably not, but I can at least attack it with an airline.  Is there any sort of spray that you could use on mouse or keyboard buttons?  I'll ask Google in a bit, but the new mouse is on its way, so I am sure I'll switch to it regardless.

 

 

 

 




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)



SpartanVXL
832 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662119 24-Feb-2021 11:10
Send private message

For a G502 you want LGS, not the new GHub. Unless the mouse is faulty, it should run perfectly fine without software running in background. Theres no need as the mouse has onboard memory.

If you have multiple input devices which take over cursor input try and unplug them to diagnose, eg. wacom surface brushing against something.

As for the original question, first port of call is browser security as it’s the most likely vector of intrusion. Firefox with NoScript and ublock origin. My older machine which has been upgraded from windows 7 still have Malwarebytes premium but for my solely gaming rig (Steam, Battlenet etc.) just using windows defender along with browser addons.

Edit: if you have the newer g502 hero then it may be due to the new omron switches they started using. Not sure if there is a way to resolve it though.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10941 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662122 24-Feb-2021 11:16
Send private message

Stay on topic please... @TLD if you want to discuss something else then start a new thread.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Item
1523 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2662125 24-Feb-2021 11:23
Send private message

I have been using BitDefender which is consistently highly rated, but I don't think I will renew my subscription. It is going down the path that all "good" AV seem to take by slowly adding services and "features" that I don't want and that get enabled by default.

 

I want my AV to protect me from Malware and Ransomeware etc - and that is all. I don't want shredders and cleaners and optimisers. I don't want performance profiles set automatically based on my usage patterns or "system recommendations". I don't want VPN add-ons or any other crap bundled - just what I asked for thanks.

 

 

 

Probably back to Defender.

 

 




.

afe66
2871 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2662126 24-Feb-2021 11:24
Send private message

I run w10 antivirus with Norton but that dates from building current machine 7 years ago rather than current opinion.

Have weak spot for nortons from norton utilities days and xtg gold utilities in 90s..

I'm also no longer installing all sorts of programs that I did in my geekiest days.

rhy7s
490 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662128 24-Feb-2021 11:28
Send private message

This piece on ArsTechnica is worth reading if you're considering installing antivirus software

fearandloathing
352 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2662132 24-Feb-2021 11:39
Send private message

No, for the most part third part av has security, performance and usability impacts.

duckDecoy
548 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2662150 24-Feb-2021 11:49
Send private message

TLD:

 

It does sound like plenty of people are relying on Windows Defender and not having catastrophes.

 

 

FWIW Leo Laporte from TWiT TV and who hosts The Tech Guy Weekly, and Steve Gibson the ultra mega computer geek, have both been saying for years that they just rely on Defender and that that's all that is needed.

decibel
198 posts

Master Geek


  #2662220 24-Feb-2021 15:01
Send private message

afe66:  and xtg gold utilities in 90s...

 

 

 

and you still can - https://www.ztree.com

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 