xpd: Logitech drive me up the wall with their software change. The LGS software worked perfectly for my 933 headphones and G400S mouse, then they did away with it and dumped GHub on me - I put up with it, but now it no longer supports the G400S!!! So I've lost the ability to configure the mouse how I want it unless I roll back to LGS but then lose other features for the headphones. Argh. What's your mouse doing ?

The cursor pretty much always goes where it is supposed to. It's selecting things that barely works at all. Selecting a block of text where it is MS Word or on a web page results in the first characters, or even a line or two, being missed. Then it is likely to complete the selection while the left button is still depressed. I use Greenshot a lot for screen grabs, and that is a nightmare. I start dragging and nothing happens, then it will start the grab having missed half of what I was aiming for, and suddenly complete the grab way too early. Using the Marquee tools or similar in Photoshop is a similar story.

Now I actually type out the problem it has me thinking it could be as simple as a near death left mouse button. I've wasted way too much of my life playing MS Minesweeper. This screen shot (which I just grabbed using more pressure than I usually do on the mouse button) tells me I have cleared nearly two million mines, so at least many additional clicks filling in where are no mines. That has to have taken it's toll on the mouse buttons. My best time is 1:59 btw which I like to think is OK for a bloke in his seventies.

I liked LGS, but at the time I was using it (with a G910 keyboard that kept going multiple spaces) I preferred the Razer software which detected which app you were using and applying the right set of macros a lot better than LGS which seemed to need to be told when you switched between apps. I now use a Corsair K95 with their iCue software which works OK. You'll find a LOT of posts on various forums complaining about G-Hub.

So after typing this and the penny having dropped that I maybe have a worn out left mouse button, I'll see if I can get in there and clean it. Probably not, but I can at least attack it with an airline. Is there any sort of spray that you could use on mouse or keyboard buttons? I'll ask Google in a bit, but the new mouse is on its way, so I am sure I'll switch to it regardless.