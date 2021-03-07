1101: thats something that simply doesnt work properly . And has allways been rather buggy (since 1998).



In 2021 you need to do things differently,

map network drives instead or

Enable network discovery on all PC's

give all PCs static IPs

put entries into the hosts file

and then it still may be buggy :-)

I have had it play up before (and it's come right). Thought this may be compounded by one machine on XP (blocked from the Net).

I have mapped drives (and they work) but I also use the Network tab in Explorer Tree. Not all machines respond the same though. One of them sees all machines but only after a long delay. Some have 2 (permanent) entries until you add another via Address bar. XP tells me mshome is not accessible.. again until the address bar is used. They all have static IPS and network discovery is on. "put entries into the hosts file" not sure what than entails. Am I right thinking a machines own name should show up there - and stick - regardless? I'm sure that's how it was. I've also had an instance where adding a new machine (temporarily) to the LAN has fixed mshome is not accessible error.