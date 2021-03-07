Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Comp names not sticking under Explorer-Network. Win 10
#282705 7-Mar-2021 11:30
Anyone well versed on Windows Network issues in the Dunedin area and ok to help, maybe by phone ?

 

I have some weird thing happening with Sharing over LAN.  Spent many hours trying to sort it but having no luck.

 

 

  #2669416 7-Mar-2021 12:14
Maybe give more info on the problem.....

 

 




  #2669419 7-Mar-2021 12:21
Part of it (if not all) is some comps are not showing in Explorer under Network, like they usually do.

 

I can put the names in Explorer address bar and that brings them up, but if you close Explorer and open it again they're gone.

 

There's several machines but the problem isn't all all of them. One is ok (shows everything) but takes a long time to come up.

 

 

 

 

 

 

  #2669876 8-Mar-2021 10:37
thats something that simply doesnt work properly . And has allways been rather buggy (since 1998).

In 2021 you need to do things differently,
map network drives instead

 

or
Enable network discovery on all PC's
give all PCs static IPs
put entries into the hosts file
and then it still may be buggy :-)

 

 



  #2669925 8-Mar-2021 10:57
In 2021 you need to do things differently,
map network drives instead

 

or
Enable network discovery on all PC's
give all PCs static IPs
put entries into the hosts file
and then it still may be buggy :-)

 

 

 

 

I have had it play up before (and it's come right). Thought this may be compounded by one machine on XP (blocked from the Net).

 

I have mapped drives (and they work) but I also use the Network tab in Explorer Tree. Not all machines respond the same though. One of them sees all machines but only after a long delay. Some have 2 (permanent) entries until you add another via Address bar. XP tells me mshome is not accessible.. again until the address bar is used. They all have static IPS and network discovery is on. "put entries into the hosts file"  not sure what than entails. Am I right thinking a machines own name should show up there - and stick - regardless?  I'm sure that's how it was. I've also had an instance where adding a new machine (temporarily) to the LAN has fixed mshome is not accessible error.

  #2669946 8-Mar-2021 11:06
"Network tab in Explorer Tree"

 

often just doesnt work properly. Has been buggy as long as I remember (way back in Win98 & master browser issues)

 

In Win10
The "Computer Browser" service is an SMB1 feature and that's depreciated (from another forum)

