ForumsMicrosoft WindowsHas anyone had any experience with the Black kingdom ransomware?
Hatch

#283952 22-Mar-2021 11:08
My work has had its server compromised and data files encrypted with a request for $000’s.

The IT team is in the process of restoring from a backup.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2678317 22-Mar-2021 11:17
Looks like it hits anyone without a patched Exchange..... so your IT team should be getting slapped :D

 

If they're restoring, then thats pretty much only thing that can be done.

 

Restore, don't pay the ransom, and PATCH PATCH PATCH.

 

Also good time to ensure your AV definitions are updating on workstations, and remind people not to open dodgy emails.

 

 




Hatch

  #2678423 22-Mar-2021 13:23
xpd:

Looks like it hits anyone without a patched Exchange..... so your IT team should be getting slapped :D


If they're restoring, then thats pretty much only thing that can be done.


Restore, don't pay the ransom, and PATCH PATCH PATCH.


Also good time to ensure your AV definitions are updating on workstations, and remind people not to open dodgy emails.


 



Out of interest as someone is not an IT admin, how do you keep to date with Exchange updates? Do you have to manually check all the time and roll out updates or does Microsoft send you messages or emails about urgent updates?

cyril7
  #2678445 22-Mar-2021 13:51
Snip................Out of interest as someone is not an IT admin, how do you keep to date with Exchange updates? Do you have to manually check all the time and roll out updates or does Microsoft send you messages or emails about urgent updates?

 

One of the most outrageous Exchange hacks was anounced a week or two ago and it was plastered all over the press and IT media outlets, how could you miss that, it beggars belief, sorry not trying to sound narky but honestly its like saying you were not aware we are currently in a pandemic.

 

If your organisation continues to operate on prem Exchange servers and is so un aware then find a new IT provider or staff.

 

Edit: purhaps its a good time to contemplate moving to Google Workspace or o365

 

Cyril



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
  #2678446 22-Mar-2021 13:51
The latest cases of Exchange being attacked have been heavily publicised around the world with hundreds of thousands of servers being compromised - estimates of 30,000 in the USA alone.

 

If you run your own Exchange server (or any server) on-premises your team have to be responsible for keeping up. No excuses. 




Linux
  #2678447 22-Mar-2021 13:53
You need a new IT team!

networkn
  #2678474 22-Mar-2021 14:25
Restoring the system will NOT automatically protect you, even with a patch. It's somewhat likely they may have been in your system for weeks, which means backups for weeks are compromised. 

 

I'd be looking to restore you from Mid Jan, and then restore data only for that. You also need to assume every single password in your organization has been compromised and they may have footholds in places you don't think are likely. 

 

If you do not get this done properly, they will almost certainly get another go, which is going to be misery on top of misery. 

 

@hatch I don't know about your IT team, but I think they should be consulting with experienced external support to ensure you don't end up dealing with this again in a couple of weeks. 

 

You also need to understand, it's more than a little likely, your data has been exfiltrated and they may use that to further blackmail you, or to target your customers suppliers and contacts. 

 

Depending on the size of your operation, the safest option would be a new clean server setup with a new domain and restore only data. 

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2678478 22-Mar-2021 14:41
Hate to be that IT team.....    but seriously, if your IT team were not aware of the major issue thats been going on, they need a serious review. 

 

As @networkn mentioned, I'd be getting in a 3rd party to audit your servers etc . If internal support missed a major Exchange patch, what else has been left to its own devices.

 

This is assuming you're in a company with a dedicated team - if its down to one guy "who built a PC in the 80's", then its time to look at outsourcing your server/maintenance.

 

 

 

 




wellygary
  #2678479 22-Mar-2021 14:42
networkn:

 

You also need to understand, it's more than a little likely, your data has been exfiltrated and they may use that to further blackmail you, or to target your customers suppliers and contacts. 

 

 

TELL YOUR CUSTOMERS AND CLIENTS THAT YOU HAVE BEEN PWNED.... 

 

as mentioned above otherwise they are at risk as likely targets using data obtained from your breech ....

cyril7
  #2678482 22-Mar-2021 14:48
Hi, is this still the same IT guy?

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=86&topicId=198890

 

Cyril

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
  #2678486 22-Mar-2021 14:53
I would strongly consider moving to Office 365. Consider the problems you've had (including right now where you've been pwned) and just make the jump. Not only would it improve email delivery to potential customers, it'll also prevent things like this happening.

 

Also get a new competent IT company looking after your on-premises stuff. Don't go for cheap, go for reviews if possible. I'm also sure there are plenty of people here who fit that bill.




Hatch

  #2678489 22-Mar-2021 15:02
cyril7:

Hi, is this still the same IT guy?


https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumId=86&topicId=198890


Cyril



Thanks for all the helpful and constructive replies but unfortunately I’m just a mere minion in the organisation. But the answer to this question is yes :(.

We’ve been told that the likely culprit for our security breach is someone opened a ransomware file.......

Hammerer
  #2678499 22-Mar-2021 15:17
Hatch:

We’ve been told that the likely culprit for our security breach is someone opened a ransomware file.......

 

The culprit is the ransomware "publisher".

 

I hope your organisation isn't actually labeling a staff member as "the culprit" of the security breach. A culprit commits an illegal or evil deed. That is not a term that should be used for an inadvertant mistake even if it is negligent or doesn't follow the prescribed procedures.

 

 

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
  #2678506 22-Mar-2021 15:24
https://www.speartip.com/resources/black-kingdom-ransomware-exploiting-exchange-vulnerabilities/

 

Black Kingdom (also known as DEMON or DemonWare) is the latest malware seen within networks leveraging the Microsoft Exchange vulnerabilities as an initial entry point to push ransomware. The vulnerabilities continue to be heavily exploited with the large uptick in ransomware cases related to these vulnerabilities beginning around March 2nd when public alerting began along with proof of concept exploits being released.

 

Your "IT guy" is just trying to cover his butt. 

 

Get a real IT tech/company on board going forward.

 

 




gzt

gzt
  #2678508 22-Mar-2021 15:24
cyril7: If your organisation continues to operate on prem Exchange servers and is so un aware then find a new IT provider or staff.

Alternatively - if it's one person who is called in only when something stops working then it's a different problem ; ).

sparkz25
  #2678517 22-Mar-2021 15:38
michaelmurfy:

 

I would strongly consider moving to Office 365. Consider the problems you've had (including right now where you've been pwned) and just make the jump. Not only would it improve email delivery to potential customers, it'll also prevent things like this happening.

 

Also get a new competent IT company looking after your on-premises stuff. Don't go for cheap, go for reviews if possible. I'm also sure there are plenty of people here who fit that bill.

 

 

 

 

Yeah I would also ditch the old guy and get Office 365, Where are you based? @Hatch 

 

If you in hamilton we have a small team that love to do office migrations and fix things!

