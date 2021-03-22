Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
which screen is my main PC?
gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


#283968 22-Mar-2021 19:46
On a WIN10 Pc. i have a in-screen PC (no extra box), and a second screen connected by a cord/wire (forgot what its called)

 

is there a way to find

 

a) Which screen is the main computer / CPU etc..  and the other is just a screen..

 

and

 

b) the name/type of the second screen (not the PC) - so i can tell the retail store what ive got.

 

ba) the type of connection i have (I forget the word)

 

 

 

Ps Ive switched screens in the past so screen 1 is screen 2 and screen 2 is screen 1. so i cant rely on the screen numbers.

Jase2985
11558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678762 22-Mar-2021 19:49
right click desktop > Multiple displays > make this my main display (depends on which screen is selected a the top)

gordonisnz

73 posts

Master Geek


  #2678765 22-Mar-2021 19:54
Jase2985:

 

right click desktop > Multiple displays > make this my main display (depends on which screen is selected a the top)

 

 

 

 

I dont have that right-click option. However I DO know how to swap displays (if i want to).

 

 

 

But that doesnt tell me WHICH one is my main PC & which is the 2nd-screen 

granada29
45 posts

Geek


  #2678768 22-Mar-2021 20:01
Unplug the cable connecting the two. Whichever one still works has the CPU.



Jase2985
11558 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2678769 22-Mar-2021 20:05
sorry i missed a step

 

 

 

 

right click desktop > display settings > scroll down to Multiple displays > make this my main display (depends on which screen is selected a the top)

 

SomeoneSomewhere
751 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2678833 22-Mar-2021 21:41
You'll also probably find that the actual computer is heavier, thicker, and has things like an Ethernet port, headphone sockets etc.

Oblivian
6617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2678844 22-Mar-2021 22:10
Jase2985:

 

sorry i missed a step

 

 

Mighta missed the point with that one (have a re-read what OP is actually asking) ;)

 

All-in-one + monitor.

 

 

 

Now to the question at hand. There will only be 2 cables to the LCD. Power, video in. And a lot more to the all-in-one.

 

As for model. Back panel near said input holes. Front panel menu button will show on OSD incl model of a pure LCD if newish

 

Or if that is hard on then run up 'powershell' and use these 3 lots of commands

 

1 Model and make of PC

 

2 Serial number of PC

 

3 Monitor detail

 

__

 

Get-WmiObject Win32_ComputerSystem | Select Manufacturer,Model

 

__

 

Get-WmiObject Win32_BIOS | Select SerialNumber

 

__

 

 

 

function Decode {
If ($args[0] -is [System.Array]) {

 

[System.Text.Encoding]::ASCII.GetString($args[0])

 

}

 

Else

 

{

 

"Not Found"

 

}

 

} echo "Name, Serial"

 

ForEach ($Monitor in Get-WmiObject WmiMonitorID -Namespace root\wmi) {

 

$Name = Decode $Monitor.UserFriendlyName -notmatch 0

 

$Serial = Decode $Monitor.SerialNumberID -notmatch 0

 

echo "$Name, $Serial"

 

}

 

 

 

 

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2678863 22-Mar-2021 23:00
What if we go the simple route... The fatter one is probably the PC



Oblivian
6617 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2678865 22-Mar-2021 23:04
As for connectors. Colour coded. And google can help

 

White - DVI,

 

Blue - VGA,

 

Black with kink 1 side and a 'D' - DisplayPort,

 

Black with curved kink both sides like your TV cables - HDMI

 

 

 

 

Mehrts
498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679446 23-Mar-2021 17:23
Pictures say a thousand words.

ANglEAUT
1688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2679457 23-Mar-2021 18:19
Pictures like this?

 

Click to see full size

 

Thanks to Expert Reviews: HDMI vs DisplayPort vs DVI vs VGA vs USB-C: Every connection explained plus how to get 144Hz

 

 

 

Edit: picture size




ANglEAUT
1688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#2679458 23-Mar-2021 18:21
Mehrts:

 

Pictures say a thousand words.

 

 

Gosh, I think you meant OP should post pictures of  his set up. 🤣




ANglEAUT
1688 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2679460 23-Mar-2021 18:33
gordonisnz: ... is there a way to find ...

 

a) Answered above by granada29 and SomewhereSomewhere and andrewNZ

 

 

 

b.1) Generally, the manufacturer has a logo on the bottom frame. Next, find the model number on the sticker at the back.

 

b.2) Post legible pictures of the front of your monitor & the sticker into this thread.

 

 

 

ba) See my post above

 

 




SomeoneSomewhere
751 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2679469 23-Mar-2021 18:38
Actually, dumbest option... which has the power button that you push to turn the whole thing on? That's the actual computer.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27800 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2679482 23-Mar-2021 19:26
which one has more USB ports?

 

which one do you plug the keyboard into?




Mehrts
498 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2679488 23-Mar-2021 19:43
ANglEAUT:

 

Gosh, I think you meant OP should post pictures of  his set up. 🤣

 

Well, it would make answering their initial questions much easier.. 🤷‍♂️

