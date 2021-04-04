Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Windows 10: Black screen on first boot / reboot, fine second time.
boland

392 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284163 4-Apr-2021 19:01
I have a pretty annoying issue: Whenever I turn off my PC, and then turn it on later, it will show the Windows spinner but then the screen will turn black; and the monitors will turn off after a couple of seconds. When I turn it off with the power button and turn it on again, it works fine.

 

The same thing happens when I do a Reboot.

 

I'm using sleep most of the times, which works fine.

 

I did a lot of Googling, and the common recommendation is to turn off Fastboot. I have turned it off via Control Panel => Power Options => Choose what the power button does. Doesn't solve the problem.

 

Any suggestions?

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74040 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686392 4-Apr-2021 19:32
Any USB devices plugged in while this happens? I have a Lenovo here that won't restart if the UPS USB cable is plugged in. Since removing it the restart works fine.

 

Also check that you have the latest drivers for all devices.




Batman
Mad Scientist
27888 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686404 4-Apr-2021 19:53
Do you turn off the pc by pressing something or actually selecting shut down




boland

392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686558 5-Apr-2021 10:07
freitasm:

 

Any USB devices plugged in while this happens? I have a Lenovo here that won't restart if the UPS USB cable is plugged in. Since removing it the restart works fine.

 

Also check that you have the latest drivers for all devices.

 

 

Only got a mouse + keyboard plugged in.

 

Haven't checked drivers for all my devices; Windows is up-to-date though.



boland

392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686559 5-Apr-2021 10:08
Batman: Do you turn off the pc by pressing something or actually selecting shut down

 

First time I just do Windows => Shut Down or Restart. Then, on next boot, when screen is black, I turn it off by pressing power button for ~2 seconds. Then it boots fine.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74040 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686572 5-Apr-2021 10:26
Do you have any program that tries to clean up pagefile before shutdown?

Have you tried change to no pagefile, restart then create it again as managed by system?

Have you ran a chkdsk to make sure the drive is OK (or looked at SMART counters)?




boland

392 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2686578 5-Apr-2021 10:37
freitasm: Do you have any program that tries to clean up pagefile before shutdown?

Have you tried change to no pagefile, restart then create it again as managed by system?

Have you ran a chkdsk to make sure the drive is OK (or looked at SMART counters)?

 

Disabling & enabling page file seemed to have worked! Thanks :)

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74040 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2686579 5-Apr-2021 10:38
Good... I would still check the disk status.




