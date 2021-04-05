Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows Plex server issue - Spark Smart modem
#284178 5-Apr-2021 18:06
I've had a Plex server for a number of years, installed on my desktop PC and it has been running without a hitch. Recently decided to get the Spark Smart modem with a mesh unit and now none of my devices are able to see it. This is both wireless and wired devices. I can log into my Plex dashboard and see my account settings there but no options to configure any network settings or anything remotely useful. I do recall logging in and it had a warning notice for me to click on regarding access or something. It started searching then the server dropped off completely with a message I can't remember.

 

I'm guessing I need to do something with the smart modem settings but I'm a lot clueless when it comes to this so any help will be appreciated.





  #2686792 5-Apr-2021 18:39
There are two issues here.

Firstly multicast traffic is limited across mesh units. This was fixed however, has since been rolled back it seems.

The second issue is the way plex servers utilize a dns rebind attack to make their magic urls work.
There is no control to turn that off.

For plex, your best off changing hardware...




  #2686818 5-Apr-2021 20:34
Thanks @hio77 . Does this also apply if the units are hard wired? My pc is connected via ethernet to the main smart modem as well as the tv I stream to. Prior to me following the plex directions to scan for the server (then promptly removing it completely) it was working fine and I could see my library of media on the tv and on my mobile. Now the server itself has disappeared and there isn't even an option to search for, or configure it in plex. Colour me confused.

 

 

 





