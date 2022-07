So I have a windows 10 laptop, and can use built-in windows vpn with my work vpn credentials to access mapped drive on work server.



I want to achieve same but on android phone.



I have setup the vpn to work on my phone, working



I don't want 'remote desktop' ,



I want a file explorer app.



Can anyone help me?



Cheers





Info

We don't use cloud storage like onedrive



I have a office 365 business account to login to my laptop.



