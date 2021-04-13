Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Microsoft Windows
Images not displaying in Firefox
quickymart
#284316 13-Apr-2021 14:11
Afternoon,

 

I've noticed recently that Firefox is not displaying images on a few websites - one in particular being the NZ Herald.

 

For example, this story about Meghan Markle ( https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/the-real-reason-meghan-wont-attend-prince-philips-funeral/UGOZ7J65FK6QM3P3DJXTS62VNM/ )in Firefox looks like this:

 

 

but the same story in Chrome looks like this:

 

 

I've cleared the cache, deleted cookies in Firefox but to no avail. Firefox is version 87 (32-bit) and up-to-date.

 

Any suggestions? Or is this maybe to do with the coding on the NZ Herald website?
Note that if I use an older version of Firefox (86, 64-bit) it also displays fine.

  #2692041 13-Apr-2021 14:16
Do you have any extensions enabled in Firefox?

  quickymart
#2692045 13-Apr-2021 14:21
I think you've found the problem - had an extension on I'd forgotten about. Turned it off and it's all working again.

 

Thanks :)

