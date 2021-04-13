quickymart

Afternoon,

I've noticed recently that Firefox is not displaying images on a few websites - one in particular being the NZ Herald.

For example, this story about Meghan Markle ( https://www.nzherald.co.nz/lifestyle/the-real-reason-meghan-wont-attend-prince-philips-funeral/UGOZ7J65FK6QM3P3DJXTS62VNM/ )in Firefox looks like this:

but the same story in Chrome looks like this:

I've cleared the cache, deleted cookies in Firefox but to no avail. Firefox is version 87 (32-bit) and up-to-date.

Any suggestions? Or is this maybe to do with the coding on the NZ Herald website?

Note that if I use an older version of Firefox (86, 64-bit) it also displays fine.