I don't believe my problem is related to case sensitivity, but as I've tried anything I've came up with, it can be. What I want is to authenticate users against my Active Directory server and, if it is the first time a user logs in, I want mediawiki to create its account. The configuration I have right now gives these two messages dependending on the correct input of the user and password or not. Let me show it to you:

- If I write the correct username and password of a user I get the following message: "The supplied credentials are not associated with any user on this wiki."

- If I write the correct username but an incorrect password of the user I get the following message: "Could not authenticate credentials against domain "myaddomain" "

Attending these behaviour, I believe the connection to the Active Directory server is correct, but mediawiki is configured to not create the new user account automatically. Am I right? I've tried to configure LDAPProvider extension with a JSON file and PHP, but they both show the same behaviour. I have the same lines in LocalSettings.php than nztim:

$wgGroupPermissions['*']['createaccount'] = false;

$wgGroupPermissions['*']['autocreateaccount'] = true;

Another thing I want to know is if I should use another extra extension for what I'm trying to accomplish. Right now I'm using these three extensions:

- LDAPAuthentication2

- PluggableAuth

- LDAPProvider

Maybe I'm lacking the use of LDAPAuthorization?

Thanks for yesterday's quick answers.