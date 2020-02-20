My wish is to broadcast high quality livestreams of sports events, to anyone with an internet connection and an RTMP capable media player.

My setup is to connect my camcorder to my laptop, and use OBS to capture/send the livestream over 4g/wifi to my home RTMP server, from where anyone can view the stream...ie,...

Camcorder/laptop -> {cloud} -> home lan UBUNTU RTMP server -> {cloud} ->-> video player client(s), eg, VLC

This actually works extraordinarily well - livestreams 1080P/50 with no dropped frames and minimal lag from anywhere to anywhere.

My concern is my home lan ubuntu RTMP server ... which is an intel PC, Ubuntu 18.04LTS, and NGINX with RTMP listener to relay the stream on port 1935.

For this to work, I've forwarded port 1935 in my router to the ubuntu server --- it means this port exposes my ubuntu machine to the world -- is this a security risk that I should worry about?