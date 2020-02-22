Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Switching between background processes in Mint


#267998 22-Feb-2020 15:06
I have started experimenting with Linux Mint and I don't know a thing about it. I have managed to do some basic things like set up a desktop and install Kodi. Is there a way to switch from Kodi back to the desktop or another app like Firefox without closing Kodi but keeping it running in the background and then switch back to it when desired? I can do this with an Android remote by clicking twice on the Home button but I don't see a way to bring up the Mint home screen from Kodi without shutting Kodi down first.

 

 




  #2425453 22-Feb-2020 15:22
Ctrl-Alt-D show desktop?

  #2425457 22-Feb-2020 15:29
If Firefox is open Alt-Tab will switch between running applications.

 

Ctrl-Alt-D does not work for me in Mint 18

 

Edit: You can try Win-D keys to get to desktop, if you keyboard has a Windows key.

 

Edit2: Have a look at https://www.lifewire.com/complete-list-of-linux-mint-4064592 for more options.

 

 

 
 
 
 




  #2425503 22-Feb-2020 15:57
I tried Alt-Tab on general principles but it didn't seem to work. Then I discovered Alt-F1, which does exactly what I wanted. I think I will search for a list of keyboard commands. 

 

 




  #2425506 22-Feb-2020 16:09
Found them. Not sure yet what the distinction between a workspace and an app window is, but Alt-F1 brings up current workspaces, which so far for me are usually just the desktop and Kodi. I can then switch between them. It is a lot like Windows only different so if you don't know the magic numbers it can be a bit daunting. It is starting to make some sense, though. There may be hope for me yet.

 

 




  #2425507 22-Feb-2020 16:23
You may be better off opening Kodi in another work space, use Alt-Ctl-Left or Alt-Ctl-Right to swap between work spaces.

 

As an aside all my machines run Mint, including my work machines.

 

Cyril

