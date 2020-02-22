I have started experimenting with Linux Mint and I don't know a thing about it. I have managed to do some basic things like set up a desktop and install Kodi. Is there a way to switch from Kodi back to the desktop or another app like Firefox without closing Kodi but keeping it running in the background and then switch back to it when desired? I can do this with an Android remote by clicking twice on the Home button but I don't see a way to bring up the Mint home screen from Kodi without shutting Kodi down first.