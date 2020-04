Hello,

I have just setup a OpenVPN server on a linux machine. I noticed that I cant access the server from outside using any port other than 443. This leads me to believe they (Spark) block all ports except 80 and 443? I looked through my firewall settings and config I just cant find anything that would stop port 1194 from working on my site.

I have it working for now but would like to use port 1194.

Anyone had similar experiences?