I have been using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Beta for a wee while now and I have to say it is very good. It maybe a Beta version I am using but I have experienced zero issues to date with it, it bodes well for the final release in a few days. The device I have been running it on is a Dell i7 with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Intel Wifi chip and gigabit ethernet, 17" FHD display laptop.