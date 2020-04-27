Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
1749 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#270194 27-Apr-2020 22:19
Although in a snap the desktop can be changed I am just irked at the horrible stock desktop of ubuntu 20.04.


It's the laser beams coming out of the eye's that gives it a childish look.


This is just my opinion you may love it but I don't.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

6237 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472448 27-Apr-2020 22:22
It's codename is Focal Fossa so contextually it makes perfect sense.



1749 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2472449 27-Apr-2020 22:24
gehenna: It's codename is Focal Fossa so contextually it makes perfect sense.

 

Yup and contextually I still cannot get past the laser beams.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

 
 
 
 


6237 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2472454 27-Apr-2020 22:46
It's not lasers it's illustrating a focal point.



1749 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2472461 27-Apr-2020 23:09
gehenna: It's not lasers it's illustrating a focal point.

 

Lol I know but they still look like lasers to me 😂




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

