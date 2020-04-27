Although in a snap the desktop can be changed I am just irked at the horrible stock desktop of ubuntu 20.04.
It's the laser beams coming out of the eye's that gives it a childish look.
This is just my opinion you may love it but I don't.
gehenna: It's codename is Focal Fossa so contextually it makes perfect sense.
Yup and contextually I still cannot get past the laser beams.
gehenna: It's not lasers it's illustrating a focal point.
Lol I know but they still look like lasers to me 😂
