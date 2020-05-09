I have installed the latest POP! OS release on one of my lap tops and I am very impressed. It is a clean install and is working very well indeed with no glitches to date. I like the packages included and the overall theme is very pleasing to the eye. There is a good dark mode available. Even the cartoon wallpapers are pleasing to the eye and the install animations are great and a very cool break from the typical boring OS install graphics.

I am getting excellent battery life, no thermal issues and the overall speed of the OS is very good. The operating system does its job as it should and in not all up in ones face and that is precisely how an OS should be.

When I first tried Pop! OS about three years ago I was not very impressed and frankly I found it annoying, odd I know but it just did not work for me, however, this new release is streets ahead and is in my opinion one of the best distributions I have tried.