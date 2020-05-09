Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLinuxPop! OS 20.04


15091 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

#270431 9-May-2020 16:53
Send private message quote this post

I have installed the latest POP!  OS release on one of my lap tops and I am very impressed. It is a clean install and is working very well indeed with no glitches to date. I like the packages included and the overall theme is very pleasing to the eye. There is a good dark mode available. Even the cartoon wallpapers are pleasing to the eye and the install animations are great and a very cool break from the typical boring OS install graphics.

 

I am getting excellent battery life, no thermal issues and the overall speed of the OS is very good. The operating system does its job as it should and in not all up in ones face and that is precisely how an OS should be.

 

When I first tried Pop! OS about three years ago I was not very impressed and frankly I found it annoying, odd I know but it just did not work for me, however, this new release is streets ahead and is in my opinion one of the best distributions I have tried.




Mike
Change Management Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

Create new topic
838 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2479827 9-May-2020 16:58
Send private message quote this post

Essentially a +1 to all that you say.

 

I feel they have actually improved Ubuntu 20.04 which itself is a great release.



15091 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2479829 9-May-2020 16:59
Send private message quote this post

nzkc:

 

Essentially a +1 to all that you say.

 

I feel they have actually improved Ubuntu 20.04 which itself is a great release.

 

 

I agree even the Software Store is a huge improvement




Mike
Change Management Consultant
The views stated in my posts are my personal views and not that of any other organisation.

 

He waka eke noa

Create new topic



Twitter and LinkedIn »



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when new discussions are posted in our forums:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when news items and blogs are posted in our frontpage:



Follow us to receive Twitter updates when tech item prices are listed in our price comparison site:





News »

Next generation Volvo cars to be powered by Luminar LiDAR technology
Posted 7-May-2020 13:56

D-Link A/NZ launches Wi-Fi Certified EasyMesh system
Posted 7-May-2020 13:51

Spark teams up with Microsoft to bring Xbox All Access to New Zealand
Posted 7-May-2020 13:01

Microsoft plans to establish its first datacenter region in New Zealand
Posted 6-May-2020 11:35

Genesis School-gen has joined forces with Mind Lab Kids
Posted 1-May-2020 12:53

Malwarebytes expands into privacy with fast, frictionless VPN
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:06

Kordia to donate TV airtime on Channel 200 to community groups
Posted 30-Apr-2020 16:00

OPPO A91 is a high specs mid-range smartphone
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:44

NordVPN rolling out NordLynx new generation VPN protocol based on WireGuard
Posted 23-Apr-2020 16:37

Enable places hold on wholesale fibre broadband price increases and suspension option for business services
Posted 17-Apr-2020 09:45

Dyson introduces new cordless vacuum models
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:32

Snapchat AR shows what five dollars can do for health
Posted 16-Apr-2020 17:29

N4L makes public its DNS filter service to support remote education
Posted 14-Apr-2020 09:10

Vodafone and Imperial College London invite smartphone users to help fight diseases
Posted 9-Apr-2020 11:09

Unisys Always-On Access Powered by Stealth provides fast, encrypted remote access for workers
Posted 9-Apr-2020 10:00


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Support Geekzone »

Our community of supporters help make Geekzone possible. Click the button below to join them.

Support Geezone on PressPatron


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

Alternatively, you can receive a daily email with Geekzone updates.