I am not particularly well versed in Linux.

I have DietPi running on an oDroid C2 and have installed Home Assistant in a Python 3 virtual environment.

I have an Aeotec Z-Stick USB dongle that Home Assistant needs to see. It is plugged into the oDroid, but it doesn't show up in Home Assistant.

Being a Linux novice, is their something I need to do to make the oDroid's USB ports (and any devices attached) accessible to an application running in a Phython 3 virtual environment?

Thanks