I'm trying to run the following commands from a scheduled task on Synology DSM within a pihole docker container.

git clone https://github.com/anudeepND/whitelist.git cd whitelist/scripts ./whitelist.sh

Source: https://github.com/anudeepND/whitelist

I have been able to run those three commands directly in bash in the container without issue.

I can successfully run the following command from within a scheduled task. Which will update the targeted pihole container.

docker exec -d pihole-dns-3 pihole -b advertiser.example.com

What do I need to do change in the scheduled task get those three lines to run properly?