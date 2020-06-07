I'm trying to run the following commands from a scheduled task on Synology DSM within a pihole docker container.
git clone https://github.com/anudeepND/whitelist.git
cd whitelist/scripts
./whitelist.sh
Source: https://github.com/anudeepND/whitelist
I have been able to run those three commands directly in bash in the container without issue.
I can successfully run the following command from within a scheduled task. Which will update the targeted pihole container.
docker exec -d pihole-dns-3 pihole -b advertiser.example.com
What do I need to do change in the scheduled task get those three lines to run properly?