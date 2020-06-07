I'm trying to run the following commands from a scheduled task on Synology DSM within a pihole docker container.

 

 

git clone https://github.com/anudeepND/whitelist.git

 

 

cd whitelist/scripts

 

 

./whitelist.sh

 

 

Source: https://github.com/anudeepND/whitelist

 

I have been able to run those three commands directly in bash in the container without issue.

 

 

 

I can successfully run the following command from within a scheduled task. Which will update the targeted pihole container.

 

 

docker exec -d pihole-dns-3 pihole -b advertiser.example.com

 

 

 

 

What do I need to do change in the scheduled task get those three lines to run properly?

 

 

 

 

 

 