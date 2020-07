I am trying to follow the instructions as provided by DuckDNS for pi.

Its all come to grief on the 3rd command:

vi duck.sh

My pi responds with -bash: vi: command not found

Its a Rpi3B running the latest update 6.31.2

It looks like I have tried and failed at this before as the duckdns directory was already created, but I would like to try and get it done this time.

CLI is a totally foreign environment for me. Please be gentle.