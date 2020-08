Tihei Geekzoners,

Thinking to put together a new build to run Ubuntu.

Based around an unlocked Intel Core i7-9700K, with the expectation of overclocking it.

I will be using it for mathematical modelling and GIS.

What motherboard's are going to work? Z390 chipset if there is support maybe.

I've had good experience with Gigabyte MB's in the past.

Your collective advice would be most welcome.

AdvTHANKXance.

Jim

.