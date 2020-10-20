We're excited to announce the LCA 2021 call-for-sessions! The conference will be held online from January 23–25 2021.
What is Linux.conf.au?
Starting as CALU (Conference of Australian Linux Users) in 1999, the conference will be entering its 22nd year in 2021.
Linux.conf.au is a conference with a focus on Linux and the community that has built up around it and the values that it represents. It is a deeply technical conference covering topics varying from the inner workings of the Linux kernel to the inner workings of dealing with communities.
Each year the conference attracts between 500-800 attendees making it one of the most popular grassroots open source conferences in our region.
Run by volunteers, linux.conf.au is a not for profit conference that aims to provide attendees with a world-class conference at a down to earth rate.