hey all. I tried to update ubuntu 20.04 and when it rebooted I think something in grub broke and now it won’t boot. ive installed ubuntu live off a usb and installed boot repair. I did the recommended repair but this didn’t work



https://paste.ubuntu.com/p/dcv3sqmMrN/



when I reboot I get the same

"error: symbol ‘grub_file_filters’ not found

entering rescue mode…

grub rescue>



please help.