RIP CentOS 2004 - 2020
irpegg

Master Geek


#280338 9-Dec-2020 16:20
The future of the CentOS Project is CentOS Stream, and over the next year we’ll be shifting focus from CentOS Linux, the rebuild of Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL), to CentOS Stream, which tracks just ahead of a current RHEL release. CentOS Linux 8, as a rebuild of RHEL 8, will end at the end of 2021. CentOS Stream continues after that date, serving as the upstream (development) branch of Red Hat Enterprise Linux.

 

Meanwhile, we understand many of you are deeply invested in CentOS Linux 7, and we’ll continue to produce that version through the remainder of the RHEL 7 life cycle.

 

CentOS Stream will also be the centerpiece of a major shift in collaboration among the CentOS Special Interest Groups (SIGs). This ensures SIGs are developing and testing against what becomes the next version of RHEL. This also provides SIGs a clear single goal, rather than having to build and test for two releases. It gives the CentOS contributor community a great deal of influence in the future of RHEL. And it removes confusion around what “CentOS” means in the Linux distribution ecosystem.

 

When CentOS Linux 8 (the rebuild of RHEL8) ends, your best option will be to migrate to CentOS Stream 8, which is a small delta from CentOS Linux 8, and has regular updates like traditional CentOS Linux releases. If you are using CentOS Linux 8 in a production environment, and are concerned that CentOS Stream will not meet your needs, we encourage you to contact Red Hat about options.

 

We have an FAQ to help with your information and planning needs, as you figure out how this shift of project focus might affect you.

 

[See also: Red Hat's perspective on this.]

 

 

 

Kind of expected something to happen from the IBM acquisition, but this is a complete kick in the teeth.  Also if you were unfortunate to migrate your machines up to version 8, the EOL has now dropped from 2029 to 2021.

gzt

gzt
Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2619548 10-Dec-2020 16:41
Just curious , what is the major problem in your area resulting from this, and are you considering alternatives?

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619583 10-Dec-2020 17:54
I use Debian personally for servers - no, it is not perfect but it is rock solid stable for what I need. Releases (eg - jumping from Debian 9 Stretch to Debian 10 Buster) are quite easy to upgrade with little impact most of the time.

 

I use RHEL for work, have tried CentOS personally for servers but always kept going back to Debian. For most configuration, Debian just makes sense (for example, the apache2 configuration, ufw firewall and even apparmor) and seems more polished to me.




zespri
Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2619648 10-Dec-2020 20:11
michaelmurfy:

 

I use Debian personally for servers - no, it is not perfect but it is rock solid stable for what I need. Releases (eg - jumping from Debian 9 Stretch to Debian 10 Buster) are quite easy to upgrade with little impact most of the time.

 

I use RHEL for work, have tried CentOS personally for servers but always kept going back to Debian. For most configuration, Debian just makes sense (for example, the apache2 configuration, ufw firewall and even apparmor) and seems more polished to me.

 

 

If one wants selinux, there is not painless way to use it on Debian I'm aware of.



danfaulknor
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2619651 10-Dec-2020 20:19
It's also a bit of an issue for the world of web hosting where cPanel runs on CentOS (or RHEL if you really want to pay even more licensing) so it will be interesting to see what happens there.




they/them

 

