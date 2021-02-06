I have been looking at a number of options for cloud and backup facilities but had to conclude that I can't run without Google Drive.

The primary reason is that I find the Google Office Suite excellent and also available on all my devices. In addition, as I'm producing a number of documents, photos and videos from my Android devices (most via the auto-sync on the phone), and it just works out of the box, it just makes sense to stick to Google Drive. But as 20TB of Google Drive is a bit expensive, the intention is to limit is to docs and "current" photos and videos, and then just BackBlaze everything. It also gives you some spread of the risk if Google decides to do something strange with the data or even just goes down for a while.

Thus, I would like Google Drive to sync most of our information (approx 200GB). In addition, I would like to run full backups to Backblaze.

Backblaze doesn't appear to be a problem, as it is provided with native Linux support. The problem is Google, which for some reason don't have any formal Linux support.

Ideally, I would like the functionality of the very good Mega.nz app in a Google Linux app, but couldn't find any. The Mega app is really idiot-proof and runs quietly in the background and can also be used to sync across multiple devices. (Mega is my goto for my VPS setups)

Any suggestions on how to reliably sync all my documents/videos/photos to Google Drive? Seems like there are some dodgy programmes out there that can actually destroy data.

My setups are as follows:

- Main: Linux Mint 20 with 8x6tb in ZFS1 containing all the information

- Backup01 - XigmaNAS (Nas4Free) 4 x 6TB in ZFS1 - Rsync some of the information

- Backup02 - XigmaNAS (Nas4Free) 4 x 4TB in ZFS1 - Rsync some of the information

- Multiple Laptops running Linux Mint 20 and will only have subsets of the information

- Multiple Andriod One devices

I'm currently still on 4G, but changing to 900Mb fibre next month.

Currently, I'm using a manual copy process from Main to google drive to selectively store aspects in the cloud (scanned documents / statements / signed documents / etc), with the office apps used exclusively online without any local copy.

Any suggestions would be welcome.