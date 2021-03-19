Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLinuxRaspberry Pi 4 Under Voltage Warning
outdoorsnz

319 posts

Ultimate Geek


#283907 19-Mar-2021 10:13
Send private message

I have been running my Raspberry Pi 4 8gb with USB SSD boot, overclocked settings of arm_freq=2100, gpu_freq=750 and over_voltage=6. And have the raspberry pi fan installed and set to come on at 70 degs.

 

This has all been working fine for quite some time.

 

But in the last week or so, the yellow lightning bolt - under voltage warning has been coming on quite a lot. Not constantly or at idle conditions, generally under load conditions such as opening new web pages and booting.

 

Have now turned off overclocking and hasn't made any differences.

 

Apart from firmware / system updates, nothing else has changed. Never saw this prior to a week ago. SSD and logitech USB keyboard dongle are the only USB devices connected.

 

Using official raspberry pi 3A USB C power supply.

 

Could this be a failing power supply, result of overclocking or simply a update in the firmware that wasn't warning of under voltage?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
outdoorsnz

319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677112 19-Mar-2021 11:38
Send private message

Update! I found the source of this issue. Turns out the Logitech K260 USB dongle was causing the voltage drop. I chanced on a google search result that talked about USB cables causing voltage drops. So process of replacing all cables found the offending cable.

 

My question is now, can you buy generic wireless USB keyboard receivers? Think I recall seeing something on here about that.

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677141 19-Mar-2021 11:59
Send private message

Theres another option to trying to see if you can find a custom replacement receiver.

Get one of those usb hubs with external power and run the receiver off that instead. The power will come from the hub rather than the Pi

outdoorsnz

319 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2677157 19-Mar-2021 12:20
Send private message

SpartanVXL: Theres another option to trying to see if you can find a custom replacement receiver.

Get one of those usb hubs with external power and run the receiver off that instead. The power will come from the hub rather than the Pi

 

Yes I think you are right on getting a USB hub. Something must have changed with the firmware and voltage draw. So not a fault USB receiver.

 

Switched to a bluetooth keyboard and a usb mouse. No issues at all until you plug in another USB device and voltage warning back, so puts you over the limit.

 

Basically with voltage issues going on, temp and CPU were maxing out and running very crap!



frankv
5064 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2677202 19-Mar-2021 13:24
Send private message

Another option: ditch the keyboard, mouse, and screen from the RPi and instead ssh -X into it from another Linux machine. PuTTY from a Windows machine will also do SSH -X I think to get a GUI?

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 