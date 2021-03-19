outdoorsnz

I have been running my Raspberry Pi 4 8gb with USB SSD boot, overclocked settings of arm_freq=2100, gpu_freq=750 and over_voltage=6. And have the raspberry pi fan installed and set to come on at 70 degs.

This has all been working fine for quite some time.

But in the last week or so, the yellow lightning bolt - under voltage warning has been coming on quite a lot. Not constantly or at idle conditions, generally under load conditions such as opening new web pages and booting.

Have now turned off overclocking and hasn't made any differences.

Apart from firmware / system updates, nothing else has changed. Never saw this prior to a week ago. SSD and logitech USB keyboard dongle are the only USB devices connected.

Using official raspberry pi 3A USB C power supply.

Could this be a failing power supply, result of overclocking or simply a update in the firmware that wasn't warning of under voltage?