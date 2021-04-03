Is there a Linux app that will run on most Linux OS. I have so much trouble running under Windows wondered about swapping OS
Press Reader has a web interface that works in Linux https://www.pressreader.com
I see there are still XP/2000 versions (rolls eyes) of pressreader on their site so there is a pretty good chance it will run under Wine, especially the lattest Wine6.0.
But must declare I have not tested it, but a rabbit hole the might be worth wasting an hour or two on.
