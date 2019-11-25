I have recently been tasked with getting rid of my elderly mothers iMac 21" running Mac OSX 10.6.8. I know its not worth anything but I want to make sure there's none of her info left on it before disposing of it.

I have viewed heaps of You Tube videos showing me how absolutely simple it is by pressing the Command + R key on start up to take me to recovery mode/ disk utitly/ erase etc. The trouble is that Command + R doesn't work and takes me straight to the main log in page. What am I missing here? Must have tried for around two hours with slightly different timings on the button presses. Frustrating.

I can get into disk utility the standard way but this will not allow me to erase anything much at all. She had no disks when she got the computer second hand through Senior Net a few years ago.

Whats the best way for me to proceed?