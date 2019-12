I am running MacOS 10.15.2 Catalina and I want to install Windows 10 (19.09) on my aging iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch, Late 2015) The iMac has a 1TB Fusion drive with APFS. Has anyone here installed Win 10 on a similar or same set up? did you experience any gotchas with the install?

I have done many Bootcamp install over the years the most recent managed to split the a Fusion Drive and it was a pain in the butt to put back.